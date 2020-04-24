FilmfareLockdownCooking: Neha Dhupia Banana Bread

Today, with Filmfare Lockdown Cooking, we present to you the amazing and healthy Neha Dhupia recipe of a smooth and tasty Banana Bread.

Ingredients:

Ripe bananas

Jaggery or powdered sugar

salted butter

5 eggs

Vanilla extract

Almond extract

Almond flour

All-purpose flour

Sodium bicarbonate

Walnuts

HOW TO MAKE THE BANANA BREAD:

Step 1

Crush 5 ripe bananas.

Add 1 ½ cups of brown sugar or (1 ½ cups of powdered sugar is optional)

Mix well and then add 1 cup of butter with salt.

Step 2

Once you're done mixing that, add 5 large eggs, mix and add one teaspoon of vanilla extract and one teaspoon of almond extract (optional)

Step 3

After which add 1 cup of almond flour and 1 cup of all-purpose flour (maida … helps establish it well)

Then add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. beat everything together in that order.

Step 4

Apply butter to all sides of the baking sheet and pour.

Once the dough is inside, toss the chopped walnuts in half to garnish and make the bread crunchier.

Preheat the oven, pour the dough and bake at 180 degrees for 60 minutes.

And your banana bread is ready.