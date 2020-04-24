FEMA Partners with California to Offer Senior Meals, Restaurant Jobs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a federal association that will use restaurants to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors.

The move will allow restaurants across the state to rehire workers, Newsom said.

Under the agreement, FEMA and local governments will provide an unlimited number of meals to eligible seniors, and restaurants will be reimbursed at rates ranging from $ 16 for each breakfast to $ 28 for each dinner.

The announcement comes when it is estimated that the unemployment rate in the US. USA It is 15 percent, a number that has not been seen since the Great Depression.

Newsom also announced 93 new coronavirus deaths in California on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 39,254 and 1,562 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations continued to be stable without "statistical growth," while ICU numbers increased 1 percent, indicating that social distancing measures were working, the governor added.

Still, Newsom suggested the data was not enough to consider revising the California guide to staying home.

"Some encouraging signs, but we are not in a position to say … that the new lights are still green," he said.