Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Look no further than this week's Feel Good Friday recap of inspirational stories for more proof that Tom Hanks It is a national treasure.
The beloved actor donated a very special item to a boy who needs a friend this week, with the rapper Eminem Also making a special delivery to Detroit healthcare workers in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic. You may get lost in the thoughtful gesture.
In New York City, a woman is helping families fight childhood cancer by raising money and handing over their groceries, while a dog in Maryland performs her duties as "Dogtor," helping both workers and patients in the hospital where its owner works. to.
Meanwhile, the nation's top disease expert took a break from his busy schedule to ease the worries of a boy who was worried whether or not he would be visited by a famous fairy after losing a tooth.
Here are six stories to lift your spirits over the weekend …
The heroes of the track hit the streets
When Runway Heroes, a nonprofit that creates fashion experiences for kids with cancer in collaboration with fashion industry leaders, was forced to postpone its knowledge of spring fashion, founder Rachel Goldman They knew that they could help their community in other ways.
"We turned grocery store aisles into clues and have been providing families with childhood cancer with healthy food and essential items so they can focus on treating their children," she exclusively told E! News, with Runway Heroes having already delivered groceries to 26 families, and another 12 families preparing to receive groceries this weekend. Rachel has been buying the food and delivering it herself in the outer boroughs of New York City.
"This mission has been made possible by the most generous donors who believe in making a difference during this difficult time," Rachel said of the donations they have received. "To date, we have raised nearly $ 6,000 and hope that many more donors will mobilize for the cause to support families with childhood cancer."
Instagram / Tom Hanks
Thanks Hanks!
After learning that an 8-year-old Australian boy was being bullied because his name is Corona, Tom Hanks decided to send him a special gift: one of his favorite typewriters.
"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful," Tom wrote to the boy who had previously written to the Oscar winner and his wife Rita Wilson a letter after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. "Thanks for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are depressed. I saw you on TV, even though I was already back in the US, and completely healthy. Even though I was gone sick, your letter made me feel even better. "
He added: "Ask an adult how it works. And use it to write to me … You have a friend in me."
We are not crying, you are crying!
Instagram / Caroline Benzel
Loki, the discreet hero
Sorry Tom HiddlestonBut we have a new favorite Loki: The Therapy Rottweiler that delivers "Hero Healing Kits,quot; to hospital workers, collecting more than 4,000 so far and helping to provide comfort to patients.
The "Dogtor,quot; and its owner Caroline Benzel They've been doing therapy sessions at the University of Maryland Medical Center since last December, and Benzel told CNN that when new restrictions prevented in-person visits, Loki went digital.
"We started contacting people and we just checked in and made sure they were okay," he said. "So we started doing FaceTime visits."
Instagram / Henry Ford Hospital
Lose yourself in Marinara
In another example of a celebrity donating a special gift, Eminem decided to surprise front-line healthcare workers at Henry Ford Health System Hospital in Detroit, one of the fans of his song "Lose Yourself,quot; and the movie 8 Mile they will taste great.
"Our #HealthcareHeroes,quot; got lost "in Mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem," the hospital wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for providing a special meal for our team members!"
The tooth fairy is fine
During his appearance in Will Smiththe Snapchat talk show series, Will from home, Dr. Anthony Fauci She sweetly sent questions from the children about the coronavirus pandemic, with an answer that really touched people's hearts when a 7-year-old girl named Ava asked, "Can the Tooth Fairy come if I lose my tooth due to the coronavirus? And can the virus catch it? "
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reassured Ava, saying, "I have to tell you, Ava, I don't think you should worry about the Tooth Fairy. So when you drop your tooth, stick it on." under the pillow and I guarantee you Tooth Fairy won't get infected and won't get sick. "
Twitter / @ CorneliaLG
Friday feels
Let's finish with this inspiring tweet since Cornelia Griggs, a surgeon in New York City:
"We are not out of the woods yet, but today, a Friday, for the first time in weeks … I hear laughter in the hospital corridors … it is a palpably lighter state of mind. Smiles. Laughter. You win. weekend. Progress. #NYC ".
Let's laugh this weekend and savor the little things
