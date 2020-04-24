Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Look no further than this week's Feel Good Friday recap of inspirational stories for more proof that Tom Hanks It is a national treasure.

The beloved actor donated a very special item to a boy who needs a friend this week, with the rapper Eminem Also making a special delivery to Detroit healthcare workers in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic. You may get lost in the thoughtful gesture.

In New York City, a woman is helping families fight childhood cancer by raising money and handing over their groceries, while a dog in Maryland performs her duties as "Dogtor," helping both workers and patients in the hospital where its owner works. to.

Meanwhile, the nation's top disease expert took a break from his busy schedule to ease the worries of a boy who was worried whether or not he would be visited by a famous fairy after losing a tooth.