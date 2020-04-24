Federal judge in Denver rules for Colorado in lawsuit against Department of Justice

The US Department of Justice. USA You can't withhold millions of dollars in federal funds for Colorado law enforcement agencies by attaching immigration-related terms and conditions to guarantee grants, according to a federal judge's ruling.

United States Chief District Judge John L. Kane ruled Thursday that the Justice Department has overstepped its bounds by imposing immigration-related conditions on the Edward Byrne Memorial Judicial Assistance Grant.

The Justice Department in early 2019 notified Colorado that its 2018 grant – $ 2.7 million – was being withheld because the state opposed the immigration language that the justice department attached to the grant as conditional terms. Colorado in turn filed a lawsuit against the justice department.

Among the conditions of the Department of Justice were:

Federal agents will not be barred from accessing state and local correctional facilities for the purpose of questioning any "person believed to be an alien,quot; in the United States.

The state shall provide a 48-hour "advance notice,quot; of the scheduled release time of "any alien,quot; in jurisdictional custody upon formal written request.

State and local governments are prohibited from "restricting communications,quot; with federal immigration authorities regarding citizenship or immigration status.

Several states and cities also sued the Justice Department for linking immigration-related conditions to grants, and Kane, in part, relied on other decisions across the country as part of his order.

"Congress designed the Byrne JAG program as a means to support local law enforcement," Kane said in the ruling. "By imposing conditions on … grants for which it has no legal authority, the Department of Justice has exceeded the power carefully delegated by Congress to administer that program."

Colorado has applied for and received funds from Byrne from 2005 to 2017, with annual grants ranging from $ 1.5 to $ 4.7 million. The grant is used to support state and local law enforcement with funds for personnel, equipment, training, and other needs.

Colorado, in its presentation, stated that it could not comply with the conditions related to immigration "because it lacks the authority to compel local entities to comply with the conditions and does not have the necessary funding or personnel to monitor local entities. as required by conditions. " according to Thursday's ruling.

Colorado was also concerned that accepting such language would erode "immigrant communities' confidence in law enforcement," making those communities less likely to report crimes and cooperate in investigations.

"I am pleased that a federal judge has ruled that the Department of Justice violated the law when it withheld federal public safety grants because our state would not comply with illegal immigration-related conditions," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in a written statement. “Withholding funds allocated by Congress to state and local law enforcement agencies because they fail to meet new conditions that are not authorized by Congress is an illegal overreach by the Department of Justice. Today's ruling is a victory for the rule of law, for Colorado's law enforcement agencies and for public safety. "

Congress has considered and rejected legal amendments that establish immigration-related conditions in Byrne's grants, Kane said in his ruling.

"By imposing immigration-related conditions that link a state's Byrne JAG funds to its cooperation with the federal immigration police, the Justice Department went above and beyond what Congress allowed and intended it to do," Kane said.

Colorado is entitled to permanent injunctive relief and the parties have been ordered to write an appeal and file it with the court no later than May 15.