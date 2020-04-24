Federal judge blocks California law requiring background check for ammunition purchases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN DIEGO (Up News Info SF) – A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people who buy ammunition, issuing a severely redacted reprimand of "onerous and convoluted,quot; regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms .

Federal District Judge Roger Benítez of San Diego ruled in favor of the California Association of Rifles and Pistols, which asked him to stop controls and restrictions related to ammunition sales.

"The experiment has been tested. Casualties have been counted. California's new ammunition background check law fails and the Second Amendment rights of California citizens have been seriously injured, "Benitez wrote in a 120-page opinion granting the group's motion for a preliminary injunction.

Voters approved tightening California's already stringent firearm laws in 2016, and the restrictions went into effect last July.

The state attorney general's office did not immediately say whether to appeal or try to suspend the order, which takes effect immediately at a time when some California gun stores have been closed due to the coronavirus. Places where stores were not considered "essential,quot; businesses include Los Angeles and San José.

The same judge decision last year that overturned the state's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines sparked a week-long shopping frenzy before it halted sales as the state appealed its ruling. Gun owners also rushed to stockpile ammunition before the new restrictions took effect last summer.

Benítez called the ammunition background check law "burdensome and convoluted,quot; and "constitutionally flawed."

"Criminals, tyrants, and terrorists do not do background checks," he wrote. "The background check experiment defies common sense while unduly and severely burdening the Second Amendment rights of every responsible citizen who owns weapons and wants to legally purchase ammunition."

While it is meant to keep criminals' ammunition, it blocked sales to legitimate, law-abiding buyers about 16% of the time, he wrote. Additionally, it ruled that the state ban on importing ammunition from outside California violates federal interstate commerce laws.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a court filing earlier this month that background checks prevented more than 750 people from illegally buying bullets from July 2019 to January 2020, not including those who didn't even try because they knew that were not eligible.

The law requires buyers who are already in the state's firearm background check database to pay a $ 1 fee each time they buy ammunition, while others can buy long-term licenses if they don't have certain convictions. criminal or mental health commitments.

It took an average of less than 5 minutes to complete the background checks, according to submissions from state courts.

"There is no substantial impediment," the state said in court documents. "Ammunition buyers must pass an eligibility check that, in the vast majority of cases, delays a purchase by a few minutes."

Benítez ruled that the ammunition law illegally blocks vendors outside the California market state, and that it conflicts with a federal law that allows gun owners to carry their firearms and ammunition across California.

The California Guns and Rifles Association lawsuit was joined by ammunition sellers from other states and California residents, including Kim Rhode. She has won six Olympic shooting medals.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.