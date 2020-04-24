Falling Asian Stock Markets: Live Updates

Taking signals from Wall Street, markets in Asia are declining.
Asian markets fell on Friday after Wall Street dumped its gains in a late session crash as investors processed more bad news of the coronavirus outbreak.
Japan stocks led a moderate drop in the region at noon. Futures markets predicted equally disastrous openings for Wall Street and European markets.
Investors appeared to be taking their cues from Wall Street, which ditched its previous gains on Thursday night to end with virtually no change. Economic and corporate data continued to describe the cost that the coronavirus has charged in the global economy, and US officials continued to emphasize that the recovery would be difficult.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. The US, which generally increases when investors want to park their money in a safe place, increased during Asian trading hours. Oil prices rose sharply in the futures markets, but remained close to record lows amid concerns about oversupply.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.8 percent as of noon. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 percent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6 percent as well.
Shares on Wall Street ended virtually flat on Thursday when an early recovery, fueled by a surge in oil prices, faded.
The S,amp;P 500, which rose 1.6 percent earlier in the day, held steady at the close of trading. The ups and downs came as investors absorbed bleaker economic news: Millions more workers claimed unemployment benefits in the United States, and data from Europe highlighted the large number of closings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Investors have been ignoring those data in recent weeks as the shock of economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic fades and they begin to hope for an eventual recovery.
Governments have begun to discuss measures to return to normal. Companies in Europe and the United States have begun detailing their plans to reopen businesses. Major airlines have already aggressively announced precautions they are taking to lure passengers, from tarnishing booths with disinfectant to restricting food service to blocking intermediate seats.
The United Automobile Workers union said Thursday it opposed companies restarting auto production next month, saying it's not yet certain their members will return to work.
"At this time, the U.A.W. does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace," union president Rory Gamble said in a statement. "We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat facing our members."
The union represents more than 400,000 workers and is an influential voice in the labor movement and manufacturing industry.
Gamble added that the union supported an extension of the current Michigan stay-at-home order. That order, from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, expires April 30, but he has said he hoped an extension would be warranted.
General Engines, Ford Motor and Fiat chrysler They have been discussing with the union when and how the plants will reopen.
The union's statement comes as some non-union automakers announce plans to resume production in southern states that have not been as badly affected by the virus as Michigan, where 3,000 people, including more than two dozen U.A.W. members have died from the coronavirus.
Earlier on thursday Toyota Motor He said he was preparing to restart operations at his U.S. plants on May 4. Volkswagen has said it will gradually begin production at its US plant. USA May 3.
L Brands, the owner of Victoria’s Secret, responded to the private equity firm that has been trying to complete its acquisition of the retail chain.
The effort by the company, Sycamore Partners, to finalize the deal due to the coronavirus outbreak is "invalid,quot; and "pure gaming spirit,quot; after it was unable to renegotiate the price, L Brands said in a Delaware court filing on Thursday.
L Brands said Thursday that when the deal was negotiated, "the world was already aware of the existence of Covid-19, and the parties agreed that Sycamore would risk any adverse impact from such a pandemic." Defining a "material adverse effect,quot; explicitly eliminated the impacts of pandemics, the company said.
The company called Sycamore's stance "pure game spirit." Sycamore sent a letter to L Brands on April 13 saying it wanted to renegotiate the purchase price and other terms of the deal due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to L Brands. When the company declined to renegotiate, because the deal "expressly assigns pandemic risk to Sycamore," the private equity firm sent a termination notice and filed the subsequent lawsuit, according to the filing.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
As of Friday, all 25,000 United airlines Flight attendants will be required to wear masks while on duty, the airline said. United is the first major US airline. USA In demanding masks. The union representing flight attendants there and on more than a dozen other airlines separately asked the Department of Transportation and the Department of Health and Human Services to order the same across the industry.
The reports were contributed by Sapna Maheshwari, Neal E. Boudette, Mohammed Hadi, Niraj Chokshi, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.