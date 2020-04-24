Facebook zooms in with new Messenger Rooms video conferencing rooms – Up News Info

Zoom stock rocked Friday, dropping 6%, after Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms, a product that will allow users to invite up to 50 people to a video call with no time limit. Messenger Rooms will launch in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world in the coming weeks, Facebook said.

As offices closed and work migrated online, video conferencing skyrocketed, raising the sails for Zoom and its smaller rivals despite the latest concerns over the security of services that were never envisioned to handle the breadth and the volume of use they have found due to the pandemic coronavirus. Facebook said it has felt the demand for real-time video as more than 700 million accounts between WhatsApp and Messenger participate in calls each day, a significant increase in March.

"But there is more to do to make real time feel real," said the social media giant. He said that users who create a Messenger room from Messenger or Facebook can invite anyone to join a video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account. Users can start and share rooms on Facebook through News, Groups and Events, and Facebook said it will soon add ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal.

"When you're invited to a room, you can join from your phone or computer, without downloading anything to get started. If you have the Messenger app, you can play around with AR effects, like bunny ears, and new AI-powered features like 360 ​​backgrounds immersive and ambient lighting ”(that would be for less formal office meetings).

Users can choose who sees and joins the room and it is possible to remove callers from the call and block a room if you do not want anyone else to enter.