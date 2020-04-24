Facebook group pairs medical workers with recreational vehicles to isolate themselves during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

– For Sarah Willie, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at a nursing home in Hillsboro, Missouri, coming home after a long day had become almost as stressful as the job itself.

Willie lives with his fiancé and his sick mother in the nearby Springs house. Her mother suffers from underlying medical conditions that, along with her age, make her highly susceptible to the new coronavirus.

"She suffers from congestive heart failure and lung problems and is severely diabetic, so she has amputations and all that fun stuff," she told Katie Johnston of Up News Info Local. "You know, I can fight (COVID-19), but she won't. She can't," Willie said.

To protect his mother, Willie considered leaving the house and staying elsewhere during the pandemic. He then came across RVs 4 MD, a Facebook group that connects front-line healthcare workers and first responders with free mobile homes, usually RVs and motorhomes, so they can stay close to home while they're still home. distance themselves from their families.

RVs 4 MDs was released on March 24 by Emily Phillips, a mother of three from Celina, Texas. She had posted on Facebook asking if anyone had a recreational vehicle that her family could rent so that her husband, an emergency physician in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, could safely isolate himself at home.

"Within five minutes of my posting, someone offered their RV and couldn't believe it," he recalled. “His name was Holly Haggard, and he offered it for free and I thought it was amazing. So my husband and I drove there, got it, and on the way home someone else said they needed a recreational vehicle. And then I said to Holly, "Let's do this one thing."

With a network of volunteers across the country, Phillips says that RVs for MD have made about 900 matches and counting. The group, which has grown to an astonishing 30,000 members, has also expanded internationally to operate in places like Dubai and Australia.

"It is incredible," she says. "I have never seen so many selfless people come together to help a mission, especially with all the anxiety and depression and the people who have been joining it to join forces with us to help this, I have never seen anything explode." I like this. It has been divine. "

When Willie published her request, she was prepared to wait a week or two for a response. But within 48 hours, it was paired with a spacious and luxurious motorhome donated by Marty and Donna Bondurant, a local couple.

“Completely weird, totally weird and I feel like it was a godsend in some way. I felt like two angels were sent to me, ”she says. "They have exceeded me, above."

Willie moved out just before Easter.

“I fall asleep in a nice big king-size bed. I have food to eat. I have a washer and dryer to wash my clothes and dry them. I mean it's a luxury in a way because it looks better than my house, honestly it's very nice. "

The only downside for Willie is that the RV is so large that he cannot park it in front of his house and therefore see his fiancé and mother regularly. Instead, he stays about 20-30 minutes at the Bondurants' property.

Willie says she feels a little lonely, but says she stays strong by staying busy and keeping a regular schedule in a regiment.

"If it weren't for Marty and Donna for saving his life by offering me a place to go …" she says tearfully. “It has impacted my life. This group has really changed my life for the better. ”