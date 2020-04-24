Executive order lifts restrictions on public access to Collin Co. offices – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued an executive order lifting restrictions on public access to county government offices, opening county government offices for unscheduled in-person visits beginning Friday, May 1.

The order does not include the judicial system.

On March 20, access to county offices was limited to scheduled appointments in an effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 for the public and county employees.

County offices will implement other measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Some examples of these additional precautions include:

Face masks will be available to the public and county employees (and may be required in certain departments)

Plexiglass sneeze guards will be installed in certain locations where face-to-face interactions are most common

Departments will limit the number of people in the office at the same time to avoid meetings and allow adequate space between guests.

Offices will undergo regular and more frequent cleaning and disinfection.

People with underlying health complications or who may be at increased risk of serious illness are strongly encouraged to stay home and contact county employees by phone, mail, or online county services.