EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish reveals her online dating deal breakers

Tiffany Haddish You may be in self-isolation, but that doesn't stop your love life.

Today the Like a boss the actress met that of E! Justin Sylvester and gave a sincere update on his romantic life. We're talking about everything from your swipe system on the popular Bumble dating app to your virtual and real-life dating with Common (More on that later).

According to Haddish, he is currently "having fun,quot; and "enjoying,quot; there. Why? Well, because she is able to make the first move. However, he made it clear that he has no interest in the following: "Images without smiles … Images that look really dirty … If they don't have a job."

In fact, the Girls Tour Star said she is interested in someone who is an entrepreneur. That sounds like someone who would be a Bachelorette party contestant!

"A responsible human, I don't care what his race is, good hygiene … and when I say responsible, I mean that the credit score must also be correct," he continued. "Also, you need to have your own situation: career, business, something that is happening."