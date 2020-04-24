EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish reveals her online dating deal breakers

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish You may be in self-isolation, but that doesn't stop your love life.
Today the Like a boss the actress met that of E! Justin Sylvester and gave a sincere update on his romantic life. We're talking about everything from your swipe system on the popular Bumble dating app to your virtual and real-life dating with Common (More on that later).
According to Haddish, he is currently "having fun,quot; and "enjoying,quot; there. Why? Well, because she is able to make the first move. However, he made it clear that he has no interest in the following: "Images without smiles … Images that look really dirty … If they don't have a job."
In fact, the Girls Tour Star said she is interested in someone who is an entrepreneur. That sounds like someone who would be a Bachelorette party contestant!
"A responsible human, I don't care what his race is, good hygiene … and when I say responsible, I mean that the credit score must also be correct," he continued. "Also, you need to have your own situation: career, business, something that is happening."
Common certainly marks many of those boxes. (We kid!)
Speaking of the Oscar winner, Haddish was shy about his recent interactions, which isn't necessarily surprising. Like E! Readers surely know, in March, Haddish confirmed that her "friend,quot; Common had joined her for a "paint and pour,quot; excursion. And, in early April, he closed the rumors of romance in TODAY.
As previously reported, the two had a virtual appointment as part of a "pay in advance,quot; initiative with Bumble. They are said to have donated a total of $ 50,000 in grants through the Bumble Community Grant Program.
"Being able to help others is really a big problem for me," he said of his charity work. "And not being able to be around other people, and this is a good way to be useful."
Although Haddish stated that Common "is fine," he did not mention too much detail about his first "date." She noted that she was the one who made the first move.
"Oh, that was me. I thought, 'I have a Groupon to paint, do you want to go paint?'" He recalled.
Fortunately, you can have a front row seat for your Bumble date on social media.
For all this and more, including his love for Jennifer Lopez& # 39; knees, be sure to see the full E! Live Instagram live interview here!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML067d3b953c3db40fe750a0d3eb64b1fd12%%MINIFYHTML067d3b953c3db40fe750a0d3eb64b1fd13%