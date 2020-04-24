"Everything is upside down, and I don't like it," says Dakota Kai, WWE NXT Superstar – Up News Info Tampa

Dakota Kai is 8,000 miles from home, lives in a foreign country, and has to fight her best friend at work. Any aspect of the daily routine to which he had become accustomed has been erased by the global disruption of a deadly pandemic.

Life like NXT The superstar is almost always chaotic, but current circumstances take him to the next level of madness.

"Everything is upside down, and I don't like it," Kai said. "I want things to go back to the way they were."

Not all?

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, WWE and its talents have become the standard-bearers of "whatever it takes,quot; and "the show must go on." Pushing has meant leaving the crowded arenas and instead broadcasting in closed sets with only essential personnel allowed in the building.

It has also meant complying with the security measures implemented to limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Talent and crew are required to wear masks at all times, except when performing on camera. Superstars must also be screened and cleared to fight by medical personnel each night. Anyone with symptoms of an illness will be sent home.

Despite precautions, an alleged employee anonymously raised a public complaint vs. WWE with the Orange County, Florida Board of Commissioners this week. The employee, known as "John," says it is impossible for talent and crew to maintain social distance even with sanitary precautions. The employee further stated that he feared he would be fired if he voiced his concerns with "superiors,quot; and requested that the county shut down production despite the company being considered an essential business last week. The essential designation allows WWE to continue recording programs while a state-wide home stay request is in effect.

The wrestling giant responded by saying there was no truth to the allegations.

"These allegations are not true. Employees know that they can go confidentially to Human Resources, not the public," a company statement read. "Despite the proper protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We have made adaptations for individuals upon request. "

As for Kai? She is confident that the steps WWE is taking provide adequate protection.

Massive changes and empty stands are forcing Kai to completely rethink the way he performs. She is still playing for the audience, but she is one who is watching at home. It's so weird to focus on something so invisible when you're used to getting instant feedback on the crowd's reaction.

Usually fans will cheer if they like something and boo if they don't like it. In most cases, fighters are good with either answer. It is a silence that they fear because it means they are not connecting with the crowd. But for more than a month, silence is all there has been. Each match is a guessing game and all Kai and others can do is hope they are on the right track. The earliest any of them can get comments now is checking Twitter after a game.

Kai is currently in the middle of a ring fight with her former best friend, Tegan Nox. Some fans believe that with the chemistry their battles show, it could become a long-running classic similar to the Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa saga.

The two will write the next chapter of their feud live Wednesday night. NXT Aired when Kai teams up with Raquel González to confront Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

I had a chance to catch up with Kai as he prepares for combat to reflect on the rivalry, his real-life friendship, and the security measures implemented by WWE and wrestling during a global pandemic.

This whole situation is incredibly strange. Your schedule should really be outside of what it normally is.

It is crazy. From simply filming on a closed set, just the fact that we are no longer in front of an audience really makes you appreciate them much more than before. It is very difficult to do that. Yes, it is so strange, not traveling to do the live shows that we already did, or for now. Everything is upside down, and I don't like it. I want things to go back to the way they were. I never thought I would say this, but I miss the fans.

What is the biggest adjustment you've had to make in terms of just being in the ring and still acting when you don't have any of the fans there?

Focusing on the home audience more than ever. Obviously for television, that's already something so important to realize, that there are many more people watching at home. But now that's all we have. So it's very strange to focus on that. It has been a challenge, but we are doing our best. I really would like things to be again, and I hope they are not far away.

NXT TakeOver: Tampa did not have a chance to happen due to the pandemic. Would you be open to the idea of ​​having a TakeOver without fans, or is it something that you fancy should be reserved for when you can have that crowded arena again?

Honestly, it all depends on how much longer things will be as they are now. I'm not against that, obviously, giving fans at home forms of entertainment is key right now. Obviously I would love to, we'd love to be able to do TakeOvers with the arena full again, but who knows how long this is going to happen. I wouldn't be against that idea at all, doing a TakeOver with no audience at some point. … (It is) very feasible during this time, very feasible what they did with two days of WrestleMania. I think it can definitely be done.

Talk a little bit about the chemistry you and Tegan have. There are certain people who get together and they just work really well.

We started in WWE at the same time. We literally landed by moving here at the airport at the same time, and she had the same rental car. So, I met her before Shimmer, and she did a Shimmer show, and that's the only time I ever met her. I never worked on it before or anything. So we were still strangers to each other by moving here, but we became fast friends. It was crazy. We did it all together.

I think the chemistry comes from a lot of confidence. You have to have that in the ring, and we definitely have that. So yeah, I think if you have a connection to someone outside the ring, it just gets transferred to the ring where you have to basically put your life in the other person's hands. So yeah, I think that has a lot to do with it.

Being such close friends, were you disappointed when the stories changed and you turned to her?

It was a little sad. I think our tag team could have gone much further than it did because we felt we could work together as a tag team for such a short time before WarGames happened and then that story began.

But in saying that, being able to be with one of your best friends in the ring as opponents is one of the best things, because you can tell this amazing story and really, really trust the other person. So we were very interested in all the stories, and we wanted to be able to bring out some of the best fighting we could. So yes, it is a double-edged sword.

Let's talk a little about some of the security measures that have been implemented. I think Drew McIntyre said TMZ he basically has a wardrobe for himself and maybe the talent has to wear masks. Do you feel comfortable when you record the shows?

I feel so comfortable recording all the shows that so many steps have been taken during this time. So yes, we all have to wear masks, besides when we are recording the matches, it is definitely a necessity. Before doing anything, we need to consult a doctor to make sure we can do it.

If someone cannot, they are sent home. They cannot participate or participate in the set. They film only with essential personnel. So anyone who doesn't need to be there isn't, and they make sure there are only a certain number of people in the area where we shoot or in the makeup area at any time, so yes.

