"Everyone should put on their dance shoes,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Let's go crazy: a GRAMMY salute to the prince airs tonight, Tuesday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Tonight's tribute will celebrate the life and career of legendary artist Prince with some of the biggest names in music performing his greatest hits.

As part of tonight's special, Sheila E., also known as The Queen Of Percussion, will endorse many of the performances with her band. Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss caught up with Sheila to talk about tonight's show and her relationship with Prince.

MW: Good morning Sheila, how are you today?

I KNOW .: Alright Matt!

MW: We are here to talk about Prince Grammy's greeting tonight. With someone like you who has so much history with Prince, what does it mean to you to be a part of this special honor of his life and legacy?

I KNOW .: We are humiliated. My gang is humiliated. We were able to endorse all but three artists at night. We had so much fun because we love playing those songs. We played some of them from conception and being able to play their music and celebrate it with other artists was really great. We had fun.

MW: Do you remember the first time you met Prince? I'm sure if.

I KNOW .: [Laughter] He remembered the first time he met me. It was & # 39; 77 or & # 39; 78; He went to the bay area where I was born and raised in Oakland, California. When I met him, he told me that he wanted to record in this studio in this environment where Carlos Santana had recorded his albums at that time and Sly Stone. My dad was in Santana at the time and they were like there was a kid next door in the studio recording and playing everything himself and he is like ‘wow, what's his name’, ‘The prince.’ ‘OK.’ He comes and touches the bay area and I go behind the scenes to meet him and extend my hand and say, ‘Hthat my name is… ’. Hand it says, ‘I know who you are, I've been following your career, you played this and this and this. I saw you in drums "and he just went on and on. We exchanged numbers and that was the beginning of a great friendship.

MW: Wow. What impact did you have on him? And what impact would you say it also had on your life?

I KNOW .: We liked many of the same things, but we also brought him my father's music, Latin jazz music. I have never heard of Latin jazz before. He fell in love with the fact that I was able to play with my family, my brothers, and my dad in a band. That was something he always wanted to do with his dad. He just thought it was a blessing for me to be able to do that. I think it was a learning process to get stuck in the studio and play. I was used to recording with artists who made sure that when I installed the drums or sometimes it took me an hour or two to get a drum sound. Oh, Can you pick this up? This is kind of loud, I hear a rattle and stuff like that. When you go into a studio with Prince, we are just putting the cymbal on and he says "1, 2." And you're grabbing things, like waiting, what? There is no sound, you just play. If this is how drums sound, then this is how they sound. I loved that about him, we'll do it later, let's get into that.

MW: That is really cool. You shared the stage with Many artists for this special, which ones really stood out to you?

I KNOW .: They all did it. Everyone was a little nervous because, I mean this is sensitive, no one came in trying to be a Prince. We did not do that. This is a celebration and everyone interpreted how they would present their song. I think it's a great thing. We will all do things differently, so that's one thing. In putting the songs together for the artists, some of them chose songs and we tried to make arrangements that would try to help them finish the song because they are not trying to be him. No one will be him. That's what was great, coming up with these arrangements to make it a little different. I think they all stood out. Everyone had a great time.

MW: Very cool. To get away from the special for a minute, I'm just curious to hear your opinion, who are some of the future artists that interest you and that you really see going somewhere?

I KNOW .: Oh God, there are so many, and I don't even know the names of all of them. Of course, I've been home and busy, so I'm on the Internet looking at this person, looking at the person. Let me first say that it is really exciting to see so many young artists picking up instruments now, playing guitar, singing, in their rooms playing piano and drums, it is wonderful to see them. I mean H.E.R. I was on the show and Gabby is amazing. I wanted to play with her because she is from the Bay and she actually sent me a picture of her standing with my dad. Your dad took her to see my father's band. I was about nine or 10 years old. It is as if you were here this massive star and finally we can play together on this show. But she is amazing. Miguel was incredible. These promising artists are just great.

MW: Wow, what a story. That is so cool. Things like that are incredible.

I KNOW .: It is. You never know how someone will turn out, how you influence people.

MW: Last question before letting you go, for a huge Prince fan who will be tuned in tomorrow night, what can you tell them about what to expect from this tribute?

I KNOW .: I'm going to tell you; everyone should put on their dance shoes. You won't be able to sit down. You are going to have a great time. This is a time for families to get together and see this. Music brings people together and this is a way to celebrate Prince's legacy, which is his music, and we did it in the best way we knew how, which was to show these artists and come together as a community. We hope that the younger generation that doesn't know much about Prince's music will come and start researching and discovering how many different musical genres and how he created and wrote songs and an amazing guitar player. They will be as amazed as we are.

MW: Thank you very much Sheila, it was great talking to you and all the best. Stay safe.

I KNOW .: Thank you!

Tune in for Let's go crazy: a GRAMMY salute to the prince tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.