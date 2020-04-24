Even virtually, the NFL Draft gave us a sense of normalcy.

During these abnormal times, little comforts were found in the relative normality of television coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

No, of course, the draft, which runs through Saturday in collaboration with ESPN and the NFL Network, as well as a separate network broadcast on ABC, did not resemble the massive public event it has become. the last years.

This year, it was booked to take place in Las Vegas, with 750,000 fans projected to attend during its three days. Instead, like everyone with a touch of socially distant social sense in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first round came to us from more personal places this year: basements and living rooms of 60 top prospects and 32 managers generals and owners in charge of selecting them virtually.

Trey Wingo performed solo from the set of ESPN, while on the ABC broadcast Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, and Jesse Palmer were together on set. They could have been sitting at the recommended distance of six feet. Maybe.

Most of the time I watched the ESPN / NFL Network collaboration. Assorted analysts and experts, usually three from ESPN and three from the NFL Network who appeared on the screens of the ESPN studio, were practically recorded from their impromptu home studios.

(Earlier in the day, the news came that Todd McShay, the longtime Swampscott High graduate and ESPN draft analyst, is recovering from COVID-19 and will not be part of the ABC broadcast. His enthusiastic experience was lost. ).

The setup was impressive and perhaps familiar to anyone who has participated in a Zoom call with coworkers in the past few weeks.

Wingo joked with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the preliminary show about concern regarding technical difficulties, and asked, "I'm about to ask you something I never thought I would do to you. How's your bandwidth? "

But there were no issues with significant delays, no one caught insulting a hot off-camera microphone, no 16-year-old hacker hijacking the power of a team to play Fortnite. The most awkward moment probably came when Wingo abruptly interrupted Adam Schefter, who was drawing up the Patriots' trade for No. 23 pick with the Chargers. And that kind of thing happens on any live broadcast when there are a lot of moving parts.

Instead, once a viewer got used to the setup, and to me, that was right after the Bengals took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall while sitting on a couch at home with their Parents, it felt familiar, and mainly for the best. It was actually fun to virtually spy on the various settings. Special congratulations to ESPN's Louis Riddick, who introduced the classic '80s portable electronic soccer game to the top shelf of his bottom shelf.

I love the Burrow family. Although only at home, he defended the national anthem. Very elegant. @ Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/wBFbqOP2Ie – Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) April 24, 2020

When the Giants selected Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick, it was somewhat reassuring to see ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. shake off as he had three other tackles with higher scores. It's an annual tradition: When Kiper's draft board is officially discarded, that's when the draft really begins.

There was no glamor or schmaltz in Las Vegas, but this is the NFL show, and the pomp and safe and distant circumstances were such that a military flyby over ESPN studios in Bristol was almost expected. Harry Connick Jr., a fan of the Saints, we were told, sang the National Anthem from his New Orleans home. A little less wood than the panels in his basement, Goodell made an awkward, albeit affable, light of fans' annual habit of booing him in the draft, asking for a moment of silence.

Before the elections began, a proper tribute was paid to healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic, with Peyton Manning narrating an essay that, in typical NFL style, also paid a not-so-subtle tribute to the role. of sport in American culture. "This may seem like a separation," said Manning, the legendary quarterback and second son of the NFL's first anointed family, "but it's really supportive."

So, the most important thing in the NFL: forceful commercialism. ESPN released five commercials between the introductory comments and the Burrow pick of the Bengals.

The most heartwarming scenes generally occur when a player is selected, his dream officially comes true, and he shares the moment with his happy family. Those scenes were also familiar this year: The Eagles family that chose Jalen Reagor set the bar for the loudest applause, but there was something poignant even before the draft began.

On top of ESPN's "Countdown to the 2020 NFL Draft,quot; show, which started an hour before 8 p.m. In draft, ESPN showed a live shot of The Strip in Las Vegas outside of Caesars Palace. Signs of the Rod Stewart and Wayne Newton concerts that won't happen soon flashed, and not a single soul was seen on the streets.

The scene was another clear reminder, as if we needed more of those, that these are the opposite of normal times. But the first round, even made virtually, didn't feel quite as different from what it normally feels once the teams started arriving.

ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network deserve credit for accomplishing this extraordinary logistical calculation of these broadcasts and doing it well enough to provide a few hours of something akin to normality for sports fans.

However, a little more Goodell's virtual boo would not have hurt. There is nothing about the draft more normal than that. Well, apart from the Patriots negotiating in the first round.