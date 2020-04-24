Even more dangerous heat, powerful winds to descend in Southland on Friday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A mass of hot air settling in Southland on Friday will send mercury to its lowest point of 90 degrees over the weekend, with record potential temperatures creating challenges for Angelenos who are under orders to stay home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

A heat notice takes effect at 11 a.m. on Friday and will remain until 6 p.m. Saturday, reports the National Weather Service.

CBS2 meteorologist Danielle Gersh called the heat "extreme and dangerous."

Temperatures are about 20 degrees higher than they generally average for this time of year, Gersh said. The highs in this April season are in the low 70s.

"Today, tomorrow will be the two hottest days of this heat wave, with more records this afternoon and possibly more records tomorrow," said Gersh. Yesterday we tied records at places like Camarillo and Burbank. "

RELATED: Angelenos Urged To Resist Going To Neighboring County Beaches During Heat Wave

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that if temperatures in select areas, especially in the warmer areas of the San Fernando Valley, reach potentially dangerous levels for people without air conditioning, the city could open cooling centers .

"If we have triggers that go beyond the normal triggers that we have even in the days leading up to COVID-19, we are looking for cooling centers this weekend," Garcetti said.

He noted that extreme heat can be deadly for some people, especially older people.

He said the city's Department of Recreation and Parks is considering the possibility of locating a cooling center, because if they open, "we will have to do it, of course, with physical distance."

RELATED: Malibu To The Rest Of SoCal: Please Don't Come To Our Beaches, Help "Protect Our Seniors,quot;

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health, advised people not to get in their cars and drive to other counties that may have loosened restrictions along the coast, noting that they may still be exposed the coronavirus and then bring it back home.

Some beaches in Orange County, such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, remain open, although most parking lots are closed, making parking difficult, if not impossible, and social distancing requirements remain in effect. There were about 9,000 people in Huntington Beach on Thursday, first responders told CBS2.

Seal Beach, Laguna Beach, The Wedge at Newport Beach and San Clemente State Beach remain closed.

"It is very important even in good weather that people do not congregate outside," said Ferrer.

Malibu Mayor Karen Farrer on Thursday asked visitors to stay away.

"Please stay safe at home and enjoy the outdoors in your neighborhood or backyard," Farrer told CBS2.

Wind warnings were in effect for several areas, with moderate to gusting winds that possibly knocked down trees and created power outages. Stronger winds sweep the Interstate 5 corridor in the San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys and along the coast, according to the NWS.

Gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are possible in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has issued a warning to residents after seeing an increase in fires in recent weeks.

"In home fires, a well-prepared and maintained window, free of obstacles, can provide the fastest and safest exit," LACFD chief Daryl L. Osby said in a statement. "In the event of a fire, crawling through the smoke and trying to find your way to the front door is not the most effective way to escape, because residential fires often originate in the living room or kitchen where these are located. Doors. Now is the time to talk to all family members and people living at home about how to stay safe from home fires. "

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)