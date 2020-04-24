Eva Marcille disagrees with Georgia reopening amid pandemic

Eva Marcille is just one of many people who disagree with reopening Georgia. Check out the video she posted, and most fans completely agreed with her.

What Eva decided to post on her social media account sparked a massive debate in the comments among her followers.

A follower said, "No, I need to have my feet and nails done, but once I do, I'm back in the crib," and another commenter posted this message: "Yes. Stay home. I'm a doctor! and this does not make sense! We are not in better shape than before starting the stay request. No vaccine, no medical cure, etc. "

Someone else said: Y And what about more than half of the PLANET who will not take or receive the vaccine? We just assume staying inside. Wear masks forever. Is this a Muslim thing? This girl says NO! & # 39;

A follower posted: ‘#Stand down don't go out and don't support companies that don't care about our health there is only wealth. They can't win. "

Someone posted this message: ‘yes, please just pray that it is your choice, not go out to work for someone else and potentially die. Life or death. Most of us are in the same boat. When you get to that point, just pay small portions to everyone,

Prioritize some risks that your life must be careful ".

A follower posted: ‘This is sad 😢 The state will open and there will be a sudden increase. Hospitals will be overwhelmed while governors and everyone is sitting at home. There needs to be a vaccine in the future. I see that in this country money is more important than human life. Wake up America 😳 ’

Another commenter said: ‘The government understands, they just don't care! It is clear to me that they are focusing on reopening highly populated African American states in the midst of a pandemic! #itsasetup #STAYHOME 🤬 ’

Someone else also thinks ‘this is ridiculous, people are in a hurry to go and hang out. Some states have reopened their economies and are now handling COVID cases19 again. I have a 14-year-old granddaughter who lives in Atlanta and I want her to be around to celebrate her 15th birthday. People, you must think wisely. I live in Detroit and this "" "" is real. We just had a five year old boy who died of COVID 19 last Monday so sad. I work for cardiologists and they are very nervous about the second wave of this disease. "

