ESPN showed Mike Vrabel's house and people thought someone was caught shitting

The Draft 2020 NFL went completely virtual this year with coaches and general managers making draft picks from the comfort of their homes. In general, everything went well, since we got an inside look at some people's houses. Jerry Jones recruited from a yacht, Kliff Kingsbury recruited of a luxury house and Mike Vrabel recruited from … well, here.

Vrabel's house seems to be fine. It has a nice setup in front of it with a laptop and large monitor.

But the action behind Vrabel needs some explanation. There are two people behind him, which I assume are Vrabel's two children, Tyler and Carter. One is wearing a Mike Vrabel Pro Bowl 2007 jersey, which is, in fact, the only year that Vrabel made it to the Pro Bowl.

Another is wearing what looks like a Titanskin suit with team-themed shorts on top.

Unfortunately, there is also what appears to be a man shitting on the left.

Mike Vrabel's house https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/e0/vrabel3_1hvapneuicshh18r4b0f8f9mpa.png?t=-1436123151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



From what we can see, this was due to a reflection in the cabinet mirror. You can see a reflection of the TV in the cabinet next to this.

At first glance, he seemed like a totally pants-free person on the toilet. Something about the grainy screenshot, the colors, and its sitting position made this a reasonable assumption. However, if you watch the video of the moment, you can say that it is just a person sitting on a piece of furniture.

So, unfortunately for us, we missed a fun moment. Fortunately for this person, they weren't caught off guard shitting on live television.

Still, the setup led to many jokes on Twitter.