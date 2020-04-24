ESPN delivers a healthy dose of football in its streaming technological wonder

The latest irony contained in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft 2020, and didn't it seem like months, actually? – was the number of people who used the Internet to suggest that the Internet could somehow cause a technological disaster.

It was the dumbest collective prediction since the world got scared by Y2K.

Many awful outfits were revealed when the joint broadcast of the ESPN / NFL Network draft invaded so many private homes, including the draft's first bathrobe, but the "virtual draft,quot; turned out to be a technological marvel. There may not be much competition for the Sports Emmy Award for the live sports special, because the global closure means there will be fewer live sports events televised this year than at any other time in the last quarter century. But this should earn a nomination, regardless.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shelter-in-place orders and admonitions to stay home and virtually no sports activity. The closest we've been to real sports lately has been "College Jeopardy,quot; and "Ellen & # 39; s Game of Games,quot;.

The eraser was an antidote to this vacancy, and would have filled the gap even if it had been the sports equivalent of AOL's dial-up service. However, it was not. It was vigorously produced. It was mostly seamless.

The ESPN broadcast began with a beautiful essay voiced by former Colts superstar Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, about the country's need for hope, and hope was incorporated into every edition of the draft.

It led us to the elegant home of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and to the poor arrangement of Bengals coach Zac Taylor. We saw cans of Coca-Cola in Sean Payton's family room. We saw the longest sofa in the world with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones right in the middle. We saw the children of so many trainers and GM. We saw the family dog ​​of the Viking GM Rick Spielman. Arguably the first dog featured in NFL Draft history, but we all saw Johnny Manziel.

The producers artfully arranged for each team's fans, in the Zoom style, to be posted on the television screen behind Commissioner Roger Goodell when he announced each election.

OK, so it wasn't a perfect transmission.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy approached his home camera when it was shown when Dallas picked Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. The event was light in interviews with chosen prospects. The natural delay due to the online nature of the draft meant that the "reaction photos,quot; of the selected players and their families were primarily images of men and women sitting on their sofas with their arms crossed while waiting for something that had already happened to happen. . it happened

The show focused too much on personal or family tragedies from particular perspectives, as happens all too often when the Olympics are televised every four years.

And yes, Goodell completely removed the announcement that Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the draft on Thursday night, would be the draft site in … well, the community said "2020." That was after he initially called Vegas "Dallas,quot; and had to correct himself. After Goodell announced the Raiders' second-round first-round pick, Wingo noted the need to correct the mistake, saying the draft would be in Las Vegas in "a couple of years." It was necessary to check Twitter to confirm that the draft would, in fact, be headed there in 2022.

However, the nature of what happened led ESPN to become more dependent on the analysis and lead tape. There was a greater emphasis on the sport of this, which is exactly what the United States needed. And there are still two more days.