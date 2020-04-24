Home Entertainment Erika Jayne of RHOBH in sexual relations with her husband of 80...

Erika Jayne of RHOBH in sexual relations with her husband of 80 years

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne sat down with newcomer Garcelle Beauvais on the show this week, and after she revealed that her husband was 80, Garcelle immediately asked him what sex was like.

Erika is 48 years old.

"He is good. He is 80 years old, which is incredible to think that he is still awake every day running his business," he said.

"Okay, you know, people always ask that. They always say, 'What's going on?' 'Have you been fucking around all day for 20 years? – No," he said calmly.

