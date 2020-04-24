Erika Jayne of RHOBH in sexual relations with her husband of 80 years

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne sat down with newcomer Garcelle Beauvais on the show this week, and after she revealed that her husband was 80, Garcelle immediately asked him what sex was like.

Erika is 48 years old.

"He is good. He is 80 years old, which is incredible to think that he is still awake every day running his business," he said.

"Okay, you know, people always ask that. They always say, 'What's going on?' 'Have you been fucking around all day for 20 years? – No," he said calmly.

On camera, Erika's reaction was bleaker.

"I've dealt with this forever. Younger women who marry the richest and oldest man. I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go find a 20-year marriage and then come talk to me. "

She added: "Yes, I married a boy who is 33 years older than me and yes, he has a lot of money, but you know what? He is a good man. And that is the most important thing."