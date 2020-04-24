Erica Mena breaks the Internet with this post-pregnancy photo in which she leaves nothing to the imagination of fans and shows it all: Safaree defends her from those who hate

It's probably safe to say that Erica Mena just broke the internet by dropping her clothes to show fans what she's working with these days. Safaree must be the proudest husband in the world, considering how great a mother Erica is and how quickly she managed to regain her curvy body after pregnancy.

Check out the last photo he hit his fans on his social media account!

‘Women who love themselves love other women. Rica️💕 ’Erica captioned her juicy photo.

Many fans criticized her beauty, but there were also many who hated the comments and said that Erica dropping her clothes in this way is doing the wrong thing considering that she is married and has children.

Someone said, "Girl, you're married, put on some clothes!"

Another follower told Safaree that he jumped in the comments to defend Erica: sa @safaree smh, I do not respect you and your wife are great role models, I hope your daughter will re-enact this photo as soon as possible, of what to be proud of. Daughter who aspires to be like mom & # 39; & # 39;

One commenter posted this: "Negative finances in the comments obviously don't understand the concept of self-love,quot; you look awesome Erica ".

Another follower said, "This seems like a single fanatic, but where is this piece 2 from," and someone else posted, "There is nothing wrong with loving yourself, but you are married and have a daughter who respects you and you. "

Another follower said: ‘She also has a son, but the fuss is more about morale. Maybe she just doesn't have one. I love all my sistas, but you open the door to be criticized and dragged when you publish certain things on social networks. "

Safaree told the haters that "it is the year 2020 with the times,quot;, and someone replied with: "take a deep breath @safaree, that slightly crazy talk is the reason why Nicki stabbed you several times (supposedly!" )

Another commenter had this message for Safaree: sa @safaree what time? So by 2025, women would be walking around naked, right? Bro, please, this comment is "disabled,quot;, thanks.

Ad

Not long ago, Erica let Safaree know what was for dinner with another spicy photo.



Post views:

0 0