Enrollment in Colorado special health insurance ends Thursday; 10,000 have signed up so far

Matilda Coleman
Colorado's extended window to buy health insurance through the exchange ends Thursday, though people who lose a job later can enroll later.

Connect for Health Colorado, which manages the state's health insurance market, estimated that about 10,600 people signed up for coverage between March 20 and midnight Wednesday. Coverage begins May 1.

"We created this enrollment opportunity to relieve the stress of thousands of families who are trying to meet their health coverage needs during this time." Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson said. "I encourage residents who don't have insurance to register before the April 30 deadline."

Typically, only about 1,000 people register each month outside of open enrollment, Connect for Health Colorado spokesman Luke Clarke said. Enrollment generally increases as deadlines get closer, so more people are likely to buy coverage, he said.

