Enrollment in Colorado special health insurance ends Thursday; 10,000 have signed up so far

Colorado's extended window to buy health insurance through the exchange ends Thursday, though people who lose a job later can enroll later.

Connect for Health Colorado, which manages the state's health insurance market, estimated that about 10,600 people signed up for coverage between March 20 and midnight Wednesday. Coverage begins May 1.

"We created this enrollment opportunity to relieve the stress of thousands of families who are trying to meet their health coverage needs during this time." Connect for Health Colorado CEO Kevin Patterson said. "I encourage residents who don't have insurance to register before the April 30 deadline."

Typically, only about 1,000 people register each month outside of open enrollment, Connect for Health Colorado spokesman Luke Clarke said. Enrollment generally increases as deadlines get closer, so more people are likely to buy coverage, he said.

People who lost their job or had a significant change in income can call 855-752-6749 or visit ConnectForHealthCO.com to find out if they qualify for financial help to buy insurance. The special enrollment period is 60 days after losing a job. If you do not register within that period, you must wait until the next open enrollment in the fall.

Some low-income people may also qualify for Medicaid, which has no limitations on when you can apply. Short-term health plans are also available to buy on the market, but the Colorado Division of Insurance warns consumers about buying them, as they tend to have significant coverage holes.

