Police in the UAE are rolling out smart helmets that can scan the temperatures of hundreds of people every minute in their effort to combat the new coronavirus.

Helmets, which require less time and less contact than traditional thermometers, can measure temperatures from five meters (16 feet) away and scan up to 200 people per minute, triggering an alert if fever is detected.

Chinese company KC Wearable says it has sold more than 1,000 of the temperature scanning helmets and has received orders from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

"We have deployed the smart helmet during this time of crisis, with COVID-19, at all police stations in Dubai, as well as at patrol stations whose duty requires them to be on the front lines," Police Officer Aly told the -Ramsy Reuters

"In the case of someone with a high temperature, we take the necessary steps to detain the person … and then paramedics treat the person and take him to the nearest medical center."

Dubai police are using helmets to control people in densely populated areas, including sealed neighborhoods.

The Arab Gulf states have increased the evidence after registering an increasing number of cases among low-income migrant workers in overcrowded housing.

The UAE has the second highest infection count among the six Gulf states, with more than 8,000 and more than 50 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

Like other countries around the world, Gulf states have deployed technology in the fight to control the virus, including smartphone apps that track patients. Civil liberties groups have criticized such apps as an invasion of privacy.

