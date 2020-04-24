Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is stunningly beautiful in a self-reflecting photo

Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem's daughter, is stunningly beautiful in a new photo she posted on Instagram.

The influential 24-year-old, like millions around the world, celebrated Earth Day, and did it her way. Hailie posted a photo that was probably taken last fall in a Detroit park.

With flawless makeup and a pretty camel-colored sweater, Hailie is surrounded by stunning trees with orange and yellow leaves.

Its legend said: “Happy Earth day for this beautiful planet! ⁣

⁣This has been a very strange and difficult time for everyone, but as life has slowed down, people have more time to reflect. I know that if life were a normal busy life today, I might not have stopped to recognize Earth day for as long and have seen as many photos of this beautiful planet as I did. ⁣

"My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today I know that the next time I travel, I will make sure to enjoy the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore much more."

"Stay safe, stay happy and healthy."

One fan replied, "We humans are sick ourselves or have been destroying the earth for so long, so it is just healing."

One supporter wrote: "I hope you are fine and stay safe! 💛🖤. Sending out a lot of positive energy and you look so beautiful. 💫❤️"

In a rare interview, Eminem spoke about his adult daughter saying that he is proud of her.

The legendary rapper explained, "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she is doing well. She has made me proud for sure. She graduated from college."

The rapper "Lose Yourself,quot; went on to say, "I also have a niece that I have helped raise, who is very much like a daughter to me, and she is 26 years old, and I have a younger one who is now 17. So When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably what I'm most proud of being able to raise kids. "

He also added: "It is important to keep your children punished when they are in a situation like mine, it is very important," he explained. “People also think that money only buys happiness, (but) that's not the truth. You have to be right inside, otherwise none of this means anything. "

Hailie is building her own devoted followers.



