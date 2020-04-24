Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti,quot; To Detroit Hospitals

Eminem is doing his part in the battle against COVID-19. Page Six reported earlier this week that the rapper has been helping Detroit hospitals with Mom's Spaghetti, a special food brand inspired by one of the classic lines on Eminem's songs, "Lose Yourself."

47 years old 8 miles alum, who recently celebrated 12 years of a sober lifestyle, sent containers to a Detroit hospital along with the message, "Thank you, front-line caregivers." In addition, they were marked with the logo of their record label, Shady Records.

The donations were reportedly created with the help of Union Joints, an organization funded by the Marshall Mathers and Eminem Foundation. Henry Ford Health System turned to his Twitter account to say that his employees "got lost,quot; after Eminem left the spaghetti.

Our #HealthcareHeroes "Lost,quot; in Mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroiters themselves, @Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/HyKXzzyhJ5 – Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) April 22, 2020

The Detroit Medical Center also expressed its gratitude for the rapper's donation. Fans of the iconic artist know that he served famous "Mom's Spaghetti,quot; at the Coachella Festival. Eminem has been in the media for other reasons in the past few months.

Todd Malm reported on April 21, 2020 that Nick Cannon was still trying to facilitate the unilateral dispute between him and Marshall Mathers. Hot New Hip Hop reported on Nick's comments in which he was speaking to Fat Joe and Billboard.

Nick said in the interview that Eminem probably "knows better,quot; now than to engage in a rap fight with him. Unfortunately for Mr. Cannon, social media sided with Eminem unanimously and many commentators argued that Eminem didn't even need to reply. In fact, it would do more damage to his reputation than good, due to the imbalance of status in the hip-hop community.

As previously reported, Cannon released not one but three diss-tracks against the artist "Lose Yourself,quot;, and the only response he received from the rapper was a tweet taunting some of his lyrics. On Twitter, Eminem said he didn't even have a "chauffeur, boogie f * ck."

Ad

Not long after, she joked that Nick should stop because he was going to make his gardener jealous. In case you missed it, Nick said in his song that Eminem had a gay relationship with his driver, which Eminem said he doesn't even have.



Post views:

0 0