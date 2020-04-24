Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her curves and assets in new photos that leave little to the imagination

Emily Ratajkowski does it again. The 28-year-old beauty flaunts her perfect body (including her curves and assets) in new Instagram photos that are going viral. Emily is more than a beautiful woman, as she has proven herself to be an intelligent and self-confident business owner. Her clothing company Inamorata Woman is a great success and is always looking for new creative strategies for her business. Focusing primarily on daring bikinis and swimwear, she has also branched out into modern business suits, tops and skirts, and jewelry. Now Emily leaves little to the imagination as she shows off her bikini body in a series of new photos.

Emily is married to director, actor, and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the couple recently left New York and moved to Los Angeles due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Making it clear that she longs to travel, spend her days on hot, sun-drenched sands, and miss her exotic lifestyle, Emily continues to share many photos of many tropical destinations.

In one photo, Emily wore denim, a light blue floppy, a bucket hat, her leopard link, the bottom of Inamorata's swimsuit, and went topless for the photo. She crossed her arms over her chest to cover her modesty and held a lemon in her hand. Her wedding ring stood out predominantly. Sebastian and Emily have been married for two years and their relationship seems to be going extremely well.

The photo was promotional in nature as he decided to caption it with a lemon emoji and added a tag to his Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

Emily shared similar photos on her official Inamorata Woman page.

Emily frequently shares photos and videos with Sebastian and it is clear to see how much they both enjoy spending time together. At a time when the Coronavirus pandemic has been blamed for many arguments and separations, Emily and Sebastian seem to be enjoying time together behind closed doors.

Emily and Sebastian enjoyed a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day. You can watch a video showing the two lovebirds on Valentine's Day below.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski's swimsuits and her Inamorata Woman fashion line?

Can you relate to her throwback photos where she keeps posting about the times she visited tropical destinations?



