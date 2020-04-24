Emergency doctors on how the coronavirus is affecting communities of color in Mass.

As the coronavirus pandemic still mad in MassachusettsEvery week, more evidence emerges that the virus is disproportionately affecting the state's communities of color.

The Massachusetts Public Health Association released a review of state-reported coronavirus cases Wednesday that revealed that the infection rate for residents of Latinx in Massachusetts is three times higher than that of white residents. Black residents are seeing two and a half times more infections per capita than white residents.

The public health nonprofit is just the latest group to call for urgent action by Governor Charlie Baker and state officials to address health inequities and the disproportionate impacts the pandemic has had on vulnerable Massachusetts populations. .

"While there are still gaps in the data that need to be addressed, we have enough data to say with a high degree of confidence that Massachusetts black and Latino residents suffer from COVID-19 infections at much higher rates than whites," Carlene Pavlos, the association's executive director, said in a statement. "The Baker Administration should disclose data in a way that It makes this reality clear and, most importantly, it must act aggressively and urgently to address these staggering inequalities. "

According to Alister Martin, a physician in the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency room, a month ago, there were signs of the alarming trend: that the coronavirus pandemic was affecting poor communities and communities of color in the Boston area.

"Many of our patients who need ventilators today were from Boston's lower communities (socioeconomic status)," he said. wrote on Twitter at the end of March. "The pandemic has exposed our inequities. There will be a COVID publication and our healthcare system must learn the lessons and make it work for everyone again. ”

Weeks later, Martin's concerns about what he is seeing in his hospital remain the same.

"This disease is wiping out communities of color," he said in a recent interview with Boston.com. “By far the majority of the patients we are seeing who are very, very ill with COVID are Hispanic in Massachusetts. The Latino population in Boston is around 15 to 17 percent, and almost 50 percent of the people in our hospital right now, in ICU beds or on the floor that have COVID, are Hispanic. "

In Boston, Hyde Park, Dorchester and East Boston were among the city's neighborhoods with the highest infection rates, according to the The latest information Available from the city's public health commission.

The factors why the pandemic is affecting already vulnerable communities have to do with poverty and inequities that existed before the virus appeared, according to advocates and health care providers.

"Much of a person's health, even before COVID-19, is related to the zip code in which they live," state representative Jon Santiago, who works in the Medical Center emergency room, told Boston.com from Boston. interview. "Things like poverty and trauma and lack of educational opportunities, all the things that define these communities, will inevitably lead to poor health outcomes. And that's what was there long before COVID-19. All COVID-19 has really done is expose that to the person who maybe wasn't paying attention before. "

For low-income people or people living in poverty, it is often more difficult to follow the guidelines for isolation and quarantining if they become ill due to their life situations. The same people may also be working essential jobs and are financially unable to stay home in the first place to avoid exposure to the virus.

“People don't have a studio in their apartment where they can camp while the rest of the family doesn't interact with them; They don't have a basement downstairs to keep away from an older grandmother who lives upstairs, "Martin said." In fact, what they do have is what I've seen almost half a dozen times: a middle-aged working-class woman who She has several children, she enters the hospital with symptoms of COVID, she has COVID and lives at home in a one-bedroom in Dorchester with her elderly mother and three children. And when I tell her that she has COVID and that she needs to isolate herself, she says: 'How Am I supposed to do that? What does that mean to me? "

As it stands, Martin said that he and his colleagues have no way of answering that question to patients.

"This not only exposes how the system fails to patients, it also exposes how the system fails to providers," he said.

Aside from the moral obligation to address those gaps for vulnerable populations, the emergency room doctor warned that the impact of recurring clusters of infections on poor communities will spell resurgences of the virus for years to come.

"We need to solve this, and we need to create systems that allow us to really address the people who are most vulnerable, because if they keep reinfecting, then we are all screwed," said Martin.

So far, some steps have been taken to address concerns about health disparities amid the pandemic. In response to equity concerns raised by advocates, health workers and politicians, state officials reviewed guidelines on how fans can be rationed. Previously, the guidelines recommended the use of a priority scoring system to assess patients for comorbid conditions.

Criticisms of those initial guidelines, which included Martin and Santiago, argued that the recommendations would have disproportionately impacted patients with disabilities and patients of color, given that long-standing medical care and socioeconomic disparities mean that those communities are more likely to suffer comorbid illnesses.

Proud to see doctors, social workers, nurses, and healthcare providers on the front lines in Boston's top 5 hospitals meet and talk about how crisis standards of care guidelines could disproportionately impact black and brown communities. Our press release pic.twitter.com/jAhtzaUgBe – Alister Martin (@AlisterFMartin) April 13, 2020

The change was a step in the right direction, according to Martin, but the doctor argued before the Boston City Council Public Health Committee on Wednesday more can be done to address inequalities in health care.

Pointing out how the outbreak developed in ChelseaSantiago said communities of color must be considered vulnerable and potential areas before infections occur and action must be taken, in the same way that the state has moved to address cases in nursing homes and long-term care term. Interventions to make it easy for people to get tested, cared for and informed about the virus should be proactive in cities across the state like Lynn, Lawrence and Springfield, he said.

"For many of us who are already working on the ground, on the front line, we knew the disparities were going to be there," he said. "And our experiences up front suggest they are there … Chelsea will not be the last minority community to be affected by this epidemic."

Increasing the availability of evidence, Martin and Santiago stressed, is a critical step. State officials announced this week that they were expansive tests to community health centers as a means of trying to tackle emerging infection groups.

"Community health centers provide comprehensive health services for people across the state," Baker said during a press conference on Wednesday. “And these facilities are also deeply embedded in the fabric of their local communities. They are trusted partners in addressing the broad health needs of underserved populations, and are committed to eliminating health disparities and facilitating access to healthcare for those they serve. "

Santiago added that it is important that the people involved in the search efforts are representative of the communities with which they are working and that emphasis is placed on culturally competent health services. Existing leadership in minority communities should also be leveraged by the state to become involved in the coronavirus response, he said.

The two doctors in the emergency room say the pandemic, by exposing the disparities so clearly, presents a tremendous opportunity to create change.

For the first time, Martin said, many people are seeing how unfair the health care system is in a way they have not been exposed to before.

A month ago, he recalled, patients were admitted to the hospital looking for tests for the coronavirus, only to be told that the tests were not available to them.

"They say," What do you mean, you have no proof? I just saw that the entire Brooklyn Nets basketball team was tested, what do you mean you don't have any evidence? "Martin said." That should tell you everything you need to know about our system. You start to know who the winners and losers are in our system just from that fact. And often, people living comfortably can't see the cracks. in the healthcare system and because of this they did. For some people, they were really brought into this new understanding of how bad things are. "

Both doctors said they are encouraged by the way doctors and local leaders have raised awareness and taken steps to address the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic. The ongoing advocacy and discussions make them hope that further change is possible to address long-standing inequalities and prevent the situations that arose with the coronavirus from recurring during the next public health crisis.

"Not only with respect to these long-standing health inequalities, but also whether we should link health care to employment, whether we should be more aggressive when it comes to addressing housing insecurity and all the problems that come with it," said Santiago . "I think this is a privileged moment … what can we do to put ourselves in a position to live in a just and fairer society? So with the next crisis we will not be dealing with the same questions and we will be better prepared to meet the challenge. "