Ellen Pompeo claims her controversial remarks about Harvey Weinstein are & # 39; taken out of context & # 39;

The actress from & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; The 50-year-old provokes a backlash when she is accused of blaming the victim after a video of her appeared in an hour-long Oxford Union question-and-answer session that appeared online.

Ellen Pompeo He clarified his supportive comments in the past about convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Writing on his Twitter account on Thursday, April 23, the "Grey's AnatomyAlum explained the 2018 statement after a violent reaction.

"For those who are offended or are taking this personally, this panel was over 2 years ago and it was long before all the women's stories came out," Ellen wrote to one user. "I certainly didn't know he was a rapist at the time … that took shit to a whole different level."

In a separate tweet, Ellen said, "And … I'm talking about harassment … not assault. Two different things. I was talking about MY experience of being bullied in Hollywood and my perspective."

"For years before, women had to endure harassment and continue to do so on a regular basis … it was just part of the job, as it is in many or all professions … we couldn't complain as we can now. If we complained , we would be out and the man would stay, "he added.

Sharing that her "way of dealing with whatever situation she has been in is not a comment on how other women handle things," Ellen continued, "again Thank God we can talk now but once again the assault and harassment are different, both bad and different. The police don't see bullying as a crime. "

Concluding her explanation, she wrote, "Okay, so I was just told that the Times story had come out before this, but I didn't read it … I was just really following the story in the news once the judgment".

This comes after the 50-year-old actress was accused by many victims of blaming the victim after a video of her appeared in an hour-long Oxford Union Q&A that appeared online. During the discussion, he spoke about women who might have found themselves in compromising positions with Weinstein. "I think we have a certain responsibility, not all, but it takes two to dance tango safely," he said at the time.

However, Ellen clarified that she was in no way blaming the victims. "That is not the victim's fault, it is just saying: I entered a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I probably spent two and a half hours with him," he continued. "He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any kind of physical advance."

"Now if he had, he would have taken that glass and hit him in the side of the face with it," he added. "So, I mean, it is all that we are willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to endure, and what are we going to compromise to be loved, to be loved, to be accepted. How badly do we want to be in the world of the Show? "