An El Paso County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

Robert Easter, 50, was arrested by Colorado Springs police on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. He was booked into the county jail.

Easter has been in the sheriff's office since February 2016 and is assigned to the court and the transportation department. He was placed on administrative leave as per office policy.