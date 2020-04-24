Eagles NFL Draft Investment in Jalen Damages Affordable Carson Wentz Insurance Policy

If your immediate reaction to the Eagles selecting Jalen Hurts with their second-round pick in the NFL Draft was to realize they were in a quarterback controversy, and that was a common response, then you need to know about a site. website called Spotrac.

This is a wonderful resource for researching salaries in various major league sports, but it's particularly useful regarding the NFL because of the salary cap ramifications of every player pitch, every trade, every free-agent signing, and, in fact , every draft choice.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

Reviewing Spotrac's page dedicated to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reminds us that last summer he agreed to a four-year extension of at least $ 128 million, with $ 66 million guaranteed. So the Eagles are not drafting their replacement. They have made a massive investment in Wentz.

And even if Hurts entered any training camp pass this summer and dazzled everyone in South Philly, there's no way this was designed to be a pick for his successor, either. Wentz would consume more than $ 30 million of the Eagles' 2021 salary cap if it were changed before next June or released later.

The Eagles are in the Carson Wentz business, long-term.

They took a little risk by investing so much in Wentz after he missed eight combined games in 2016 and 2017, the first due to a ripped ACL that cost him the Eagles quarterback opportunity in the Super Bowl. But they knew what they saw and believed.

BENDER: Interesting scenarios emerge from the Hurts selection

So what were they doing taking a quarterback in the second round?

Well, there could be better players in particular positions, but the Eagles also know they had to ask for their backup QB twice during Wentz's first four seasons. Insurance, as many have learned during the pandemic, can be extremely helpful. Before Friday, the Eagles' "insurance,quot; in QB consisted of Nate Sudfeld and Kyle Lauletta, with a combined total of 20 NFLs between them (by the way, all of Sudfeld's).

The damage might not just be a backup quarterback. He ran a 4.59 on the 40-yard dash. That's not DeAndre Hopkins' speed, but at 6-1 and 222 pounds, that could create catching opportunities. It could also be deployed in the same way the Saints did Taysom Hill, who played in all 16 games last year and ran 27 times for 156 yards, an average of 5.8 yards per carry.

If Wentz were to injure himself again, Hurts will be available as a much less expensive, albeit obviously less experienced, option than a free agent like former Tampa Bay team Jameis Winston.

The Eagles did not blind Wentz with this choice. GM Howie Roseman made it conscious, with Hurts still on the board when the day started, this selection was a possibility. "For better or for worse, we are quarterback developers," Roseman told reporters. "We want to be a quarterback factory."

This is a curious statement, as was Hurts' selection with the most pressing apparent positional needs and many perspectives to meet them. But it wasn't a sign that the Eagles might consider replacing Carson Wentz. He is their quarterback. Jalen Hurts is something else, though it won't be clear what that is until the NFL is back in business.