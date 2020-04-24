E-pass: how to get an e-pass to donate blood during blocking

There have been news reports of blood banks across the country starting to run out of blood supply due to the blockade. Patients suffer from diseases such as thalassemia, which requires a regular blood transfusion as part of treatment.

Now, it's good to follow the closure guidelines and maintain social distancing, but when doctors, nurses, and other health workers work day and night to save lives, a little support from us will make a big difference.

The Government of India has also introduced a new electronic pass option for blood donors through its e-raktkosh service for people who wish to go out during the closure to donate blood.

Therefore, if you also plan to donate blood and want to request an electronic pass, follow our guidelines.

Who can request this electronic pass?



This electronic pass is strictly for people who want to donate blood and not for any other emergency. In case you want to request an electronic pass for any other purpose, read our guide on how to request the electronic pass here.

How to apply the e-pass to donate blood





one) Open the website "https://www.eraktkosh.in/" on your computer or smartphone



2) Click the "Donate Now,quot; button on the right side of the screen



3) On the next screen, enter the donor's details, such as name, gender, blood group, etc.

