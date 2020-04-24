DraftKings, sports betting firm, closes merger and goes public despite COVID-19 – Up News Info

While COVID-19 has turned off the lights for college and professional sports for now, sports betting firm DraftKings went public on Friday after closing a $ 3.3 billion tripartite merger with Hollywood ties.

The company's shares rose more than 12% in early trading after opening at $ 17.53 on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol DKNG. Founded eight years ago, the company has thrived on the move toward legalized sports betting, following a Supreme Court ruling that has so far allowed eight states to legalize it.

The merger, which was announced last December and officially closed on Thursday, brought together Draft Kings, SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. The last of the three was founded by Hollywood veterans Harry Sloan, former CEO of MGM, and Jeff Sagansky, former CBS chief. Sloan will be vice president of DraftKings.

Related story Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan pay the sixth special purpose IPO at $ 600 million

Co-founder and CEO Jason Robins addressed investors in a prerecorded audio statement posted on the company's website, which was not accompanied by a question-and-answer session with analysts. He acknowledged that the short-term prospects are uncertain given the wide range of outcomes for sports during the pandemic. But he said the company is starting to go public with $ 500 million in unrestricted cash to finance its operations. DraftKings' investments in technology systems, he added, have allowed it to run smoothly during COVID-19, with Esports and reality shows like Survivor, Tiger king and The best chef Attracting bets from hungry sports fans.

"We recognize that these are extraordinary times and we understand that state governments in the United States are prioritizing the response to COVID-19, as they should be," said Robins. “Eventually we hope to start and return to a new normal. At that time, we expect demand in the legal sports betting states to resume. ”

Major virus-vaporized sports giveaways include NBA and NHL regular-season games and playoffs, early major leagues, Masters golf, and NCAA March Madness. The PGA Tour has announced plans to resume weekly fanless tournaments in June and other leagues are exploring all options on how to return safely.

As for the financial impact of the shutdown, Robins said it will depend on its duration and how, or if, the major professional sports leagues will resume their seasons.

Boston-based DraftKings has about 2,300 employees in five US cities. USA, as well as in Ireland, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Israel.