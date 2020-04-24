Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns when Trump raises the idea

WASHINGTON – The disinfectant's parent company Lysol warned on Friday that its products should not be used internally to treat COVID-19 after President Donald Trump wondered about the possibility during a briefing at the White House.

Trump said Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "has a tremendous number in the lungs, so it would be interesting to verify that. "

That prompted a strong warning from disinfectant maker Lysol and Dettol, which said it was issuing a statement to combat "recent speculation."

"As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion, or any other route)," said the Reckitt Benckiser statement.

The White House accused the media of misrepresenting Trump's comment.

"President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with doctors about coronavirus treatment, a point he emphasized again during yesterday's briefing," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Friday. Trump is out of context and running negative headlines. "

Researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on saliva and virus-laden respiratory fluids in the laboratory, said William Bryan, who heads the Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate. They kill the virus very fast, he said.

"And there is a way that we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning," Trump said. "Because you see that it goes into the lungs and does a large number in the lungs." So it would be interesting to check that out. So, that, you're going to have to use doctors with. But it sounds, I find it interesting. "

The president has often spoken of the prospects for new therapies and has offered optimistic timelines for vaccine development, while encouraging states to move forward to reopen their economies.

On Thursday, the White House also launched an "emerging,quot; investigation into the benefits of sunlight and humidity to lessen the threat of the coronavirus.

Previous studies have found no good evidence that warmer temperatures and higher humidity in the spring and summer will help reduce the spread of the virus.

But Bryan said Thursday at a White House briefing that there are "emerging results,quot; from new research suggesting that sunlight has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air. He said scientists have seen a similar effect at higher temperatures and humidity. A biocontainment laboratory in Maryland has been testing the virus since February, Bryan said.

"The virus is dying at a much faster rate just from exposure to higher temperatures and only from exposure to moisture," Bryan said.

Trump was asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe by going out in the heat, considering that so many people have died in Florida.

"I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it does have an impact, that's great, "Trump replied, adding:" It's just a suggestion from a brilliant lab of a very, very smart man, perhaps brilliant. "

"I'm here to come up with ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this. And if the heat is good, and if the sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned," the president said.

Bryan emphasized that the emerging results of the light and heat studies do not replace the recommendations for social distancing.

Earlier this month, scientific advisers told the White House that there is still no strong evidence that the summer heat and humidity will curb the virus without continued public health measures.

Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine analyzed the studies conducted so far to assess the survival of the virus under different laboratory conditions, as well as to track where and how COVID-19 has spread so far.

"Given that countries currently in 'summer' climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing a rapid spread of the virus, a decrease should not be assumed in cases with increases in humidity and temperature in elsewhere, "the researchers wrote in early April in response to questions from the White House Office of Science and Technology.

Furthermore, the report cited the global lack of immunity to the new virus and concluded that "if there is an effect of temperature and humidity on transmission, it may not be as evident as with other respiratory viruses for which there are at least some pre-existing immunities partial ".

They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of the season they started, they all had a second peak wave about six months after the virus appeared.

In March, Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organization. He said: "We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say yes, it will just go away in the summer like the flu."