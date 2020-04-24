Donald Trump thinks injecting bleach into people will cure COVID-19 and social media responds in worried and hilarious ways!

Once again, Donald Trump says something completely outrageous and people on social media make fun of him! This time, the President suggested that disinfecting injections could cure COVID-19!

Obviously, his very dangerous suggestion of ridiculous arena started trending on Twitter along with many "Tide Pod,quot; jokes.

So is! The previous challenge that made people bite into the colorful candy-like detergent capsules has resurfaced, at least in name, and trending again!

It all started with a report from Homeland Security official Bill Bryan, who listened, saying that UV rays help kill the virus from certain surfaces.

But that was not all! Bill also went on to say that basic disinfectant cleaning products, like bleach and alcohol, work just as well in the same context!

It was then that the President of the United States came up with the "brilliant,quot; idea that these products could also be used to heal already infected humans by injecting them!

Trump was definitely excited about that prospect despite the fact that it should be common knowledge that it is highly toxic and dangerous in many ways.

Pod Tide Pods ’and‘ Lysol ’were quick to start setting trends on the platform.

‘I see the disinfectant removes it in a minute. One minute. And is there any way we can do something like that? By injection inside … or almost a cleaning. Because you see that it enters the lungs and does a large number in the lungs. It would be interesting to verify that to have to use doctors. But it sounds interesting to me. We'll see, but the whole concept of light the way it goes in there in a minute. It's pretty powerful, "Donald proposed to Bryan.

Here are some of the outraged and also quite hilarious responses to his statement: 'Dear @realDonaldTrump, I have eaten 7 tides and my wife is sticking her head in the oven and neither of us is feeling better yet. EXPLAINS? & # 39; / & # 39; This motherfucker basically told people to drink bleach and eat tidal pods. You can't make these things up. "/ Ging Paging Dr. Fauci. The President of the United States has just told Americans to eat Tide Pods and inject radiation to heal Covid19. What the hell are we doing?

Many were also much more serious about this, emphasizing in their posts that no one should, under any circumstances, inject or ingest any cleaning product!



