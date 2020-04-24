Donald Trump says his comments on disinfectants were "sarcastic" – Up News Info

The White House declined to report on President Donald Trump's comments about the use of disinfectants to perhaps remove the coronavirus from the human body.

"President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with doctors about coronavirus treatment, a point he emphasized again during yesterday's briefing," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "Let the media irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and publish him with negative headlines."

On Friday, Trump told reporters that his suggestion about disinfectant "was made in the form of a sarcastic question to reporters."

The problem is that his comments were certainly not interpreted that way, not in the context of a press conference dedicated to a pandemic, when the stakes are much, much higher.

Trump, perhaps more than any other world leader, knows how his comments and statements are picked up by the media and then take on a life of their own. He himself has perfected the art of injecting (to use that word) new stories into the media ecosystem.

And, as many do, for a quick coronavirus cure, Trump already has a history of promoting the use of unproven treatments that may actually present other dangers to patients.

This is how it all happened on Thursday. After a presentation by a Department of Homeland Security official, William Bryan, the president was clearly intrigued by the idea that the coronavirus would be eradicated much more quickly in sunlight or UV rays.

So he went one step further.

At the briefing, Trump said he asked Bryan a question he thought was "very interesting."

"So, assuming we hit the body with tremendous light, either ultraviolet or just very powerful, and I think you said it hasn't been verified, but you're going to prove it. And then I said, assuming you brought the light into the body, what that you can do through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're going to try that too. Sounds interesting.

He continued: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it removes it in a minute. One minute. And is there any way we can do something like this, by injection inside or almost by cleaning? Because you see that it enters the lungs and does a large number in the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that out. So, that, you're going to have to use doctors with. But it sounds, I find it interesting. "

The White House out-of-context argument seems to be that Trump is suggesting proof of whether this approach works, not that he is recommending its use at the moment.

Breitbart.com, the right-wing site that has been one of Trump's media advocates, was tasked with trying to clarify what he meant. They quickly published a story he considered "false" reports that the President recommended the use of disinfectants.

"Trump used the word & # 39; inject & # 39 ;, but what he meant was to use a process, which left & # 39; doctors & # 39; to define, in which patients' lungs could be removed from the virus, given new knowledge about their response to light and other factors, "wrote Joel Pollak of the site.

Later, ABC News White House chief correspondent Jon Karl asked Bryan, "The president mentioned the idea of ​​cleaners, like the chlorine and isopropyl alcohol you mentioned." There's no scenario that that can be injected into a person, is there? "

Bryan replied, "No, I'm here to talk about the findings that we had in the study. We won't do that within that lab and our lab."

Trump also seemed to backtrack on the use of the word "injection."

"It wouldn't be through the injection," Trump said. "We are talking about almost cleaning, sterilizing an area. It may work, it may not work. But it certainly has a great effect if it is on a stationary object."

Still, even in those later comments, Trump was still promoting the idea of ​​"cleaning, sterilizing an area," even if it's not entirely clear whether he was referring internally or externally.

And it's his opening remarks, which clearly mention "injection inside" and "almost a cleaning," that quickly spread virally and dominated cable news coverage for much of the night.

On Friday morning, several medical professionals were flabbergasted at the crazy idea of ​​even suggesting ingesting a disinfectant as a treatment, as even small doses can kill. Most household products are labeled with those warnings. Lysol and the Environmental Protection Agency issued guidance warnings against him.

On Fox News " United States press room On Friday, presenter Sandra Smith asked Dr. Marc Siegel what he thought of the suggestion to use disinfectant.

"I think the president is not a doctor," Siegel said. "And I think the point here is that this virus is easily disinfected on surfaces. It is killed with soap and water if you actually wash your hands properly and wash your face properly. There is no evidence that ingesting anything in your body is going to deal with it and I will tell you why. Once the virus is in the cells, it is spreading from one cell to another. You won't be able to kill him like that.

He added: “The true way to fight a virus is to be in good health, sleep well, eat well, exercise. Many of those things we are having trouble right now because we are under such stress. But no, there is no disinfectant that you can introduce into the body to combat this. When the virus enters, it's already beyond that. "

Reporters at the briefing had already been asking Trump about his promotion of using hydrochloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus. And his comments appear to have had an impact, even when Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, warned that the drug still required a clinical trial.

On Friday, the FDA, citing increased use of the drug through outpatient prescriptions, warned that it should only be used in hospital settings or in trials as a treatment for the virus. They warned about the risk of heart rhythm problems.

The problem is that, in contrast to an informal comment Trump can make about a political opponent or a complaint about Nancy Pelosi, he is dealing with a completely different level of critical medical information that is outside of his area of ​​expertise. The stakes are higher, but Trump continues to argue on any topic at nightly briefings.

Paul Levinson, a professor of communication at Fordham University, said by email that "it doesn't matter if Trump's disinfectant advice was taken in or out of context."

"First of all, not everyone watches all or even a large part of their press conferences," Levinson wrote. "Some people, even many people, can tune in and just listen to Trump say we must disinfect ourselves inside our bodies." That's all they hear, and that's terribly dangerous advice. "

He added: “In general, a general rule of thumb for communicating on serious issues is to try never to say anything that might be misunderstood. The more serious the issue is, the more crucial that is. When it comes to this deadly pandemic, there is nothing more serious these days on the face of the Earth. "