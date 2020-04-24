Donald Trump does not ask questions at the evening briefing – Up News Info

Friday night's meeting on President Donald Trump's coronavirus was, well, brief.

As news coverage continued to focus on the consequences of his suggestion that the disinfectant can be ingested into the human body as a coronavirus treatment, he made comments and left the information room without answering journalists' questions, as it has at almost all previous press conferences. .

Instead of lasting two hours, Friday's briefing lasted 21 minutes.

"They clearly knew they shouldn't be out there asking questions today, that they had to go to bed with this," said Chuck Todd of MSNBC. "… They are clearly trying to clean up here."

Trump answered journalists' questions earlier and said his comments were sarcasms directed at journalists, but that was not the way they were taken. The Centers for Disease Control and the EPA issued warnings against human ingestion of disinfectants, which are poisonous.

News networks continued to broadcast Trump's press conference live, even as some critics say the comments on disinfectants are a perfect example of why they should be covered in other ways. CNN has been skipping parts of the briefing while interrupting for fact-checking, while MSNBC has done some of the same.

But Todd defended the decision to bring the report shortly before it began.

"And I know what some of you might be thinking right now, why would we broadcast the President live today after all this?" he said. "Because we believe that letting the President see without a filter right now, he is the American, he is the president-elect, especially during a national crisis like this right now, it is simply a very important thing for American citizens."