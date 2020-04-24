Donald Trump applauds Randall Stephenson's departure from AT&T – Up News Info

President Donald Trump weighed in on the news on Friday that Randall Stephenson would retire and that John Stankey would succeed him.

Trump tweeted: “Good news! Randall Stephenson, the highly indebted CEO of AT&T, which owns and chairs Fake News @CNN, leaves, or was forced to leave. Anyone who allows a junk "network" to do and say the things CNN does must leave ASAP. Hopefully the replacement will be much better!

Stankey, however, has been chief operating officer since last fall and, prior to that, was CEO of WarnerMedia, the division that includes CNN.

Stankey was also present during AT & T's defense of his proposed merger with Time Warner after the Justice Department challenged him in an antitrust lawsuit in 2018.

A judge ruled in favor of AT&T, allowing the merger to continue, and an appeals court upheld that decision before the government rejected the challenge.

Trump, however, opposed the merger from the start. During the campaign, he announced his opposition to the transaction, and it was pretty clear that the source of his discontent was on CNN, the network that he has consistently criticized and labeled "fake news." He did so at the coronavirus press conference on Thursday, when he lashed out at correspondent Kaitlan Collins. When he pressured the president with a question about North Korea, he said: “CNN is fake news. Do not talk to me ".