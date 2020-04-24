Dog The Bounty Hunter does not plan to remarry despite wanting to spend the rest of his life with new girlfriend Francie Frane – Here's why!

Less than a year ago, his wife, Beth Chapman, lost the fight against throat cancer, but Duane Dog the Bounty Hunter has already managed to find someone he wants to spend the rest of his life with. However, despite the fact that he and his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, seem to get along very well, even in quarantine, it turns out that the reality TV star would rather not marry her.

Insider information explained through HollywoodLife why you have no intention of remarrying!

After such a tragic loss and being unhappy for many months, Dog has found love with Francie again and even her daughter approves of their relationship.

The source revealed that ‘Dog is in quarantine with Francie in Colorado and they are getting along very well now. Everyone in the family agrees with the relationship that is developing. Right now, it is the honeymoon phase of the relationship for them. But with that said, don't plan any engagement or marriage anytime soon. He promised Beth that he would never remarry, but he plans to be with Francie forever, that's how it goes. "

They went on to mention that it is really important to Duane that all of her loved ones approve of her new relationship.

Cie Francie gives her a new lease on life and the fact that her family approves it is the key to everything. So much stress has been removed from Dog's shoulders due to the fact that everyone is really taking this new relationship well. The dog has been in a better mood lately, and is also taking better care of himself. Francie is also taking care of him, "they shared through the same site.

Apparently, he wants to stay healthy so he can live a long time and enjoy the company of his new girlfriend.

You don't have everything planned for the future.

All Dog knows is that he loves her company and always wants her close.



