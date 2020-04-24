Dodgers fan sues team over 2019 parking lot spanking that left him in a coma with Broken Skull – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Dodgers fan who said he was attacked in the stadium parking lot after a home game in 2019 is suing the team, alleging that the lighting was poor and security was lacking.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit by Rafael Reyna alleges negligence, premises liability, assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

His wife, Christel Reyna, has a separate claim for emotional distress.

The 48-year-old plaintiff, then from Eastvale in Riverside County, was walking through the parking lot on the phone with his wife, sometime after 12 a.m. after the Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, March 29.

RELATED: Dodger Stadium Fight leaves father of 4 on life support with fractured skull

The game was one of the longest, ending in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police told reporters that Reyna had a dispute with a young man and a young woman. The dispute escalated, and the young man then hit Reyna.

"The dispute escalated, and finally ended when the young man hit Mr. Reyna with a single blow," said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Billy Hayes. "Sir. Reyna fell to the ground, landed on her buttocks, fell backwards and hit her head on the pavement, sustaining a major trauma to the head."

Reyna's wife told CBSLA that she could hear someone yelling at her husband, and then heard a loud thud.

She stayed on the phone while strangers attended to Reyna and she could hear one of them say that she was bleeding.

The suspect was believed to have fled in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

The father of four children was taken to the USC County Medical Center where he was placed on life support, according to his wife.

Dodgers safety manager Brian Kealey is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages.

A team representative declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Girardi & Keese, one of the two law firms representing Reyna, won a multi-million dollar verdict in 2014 for San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow, who suffered a permanent brain injury in a parking lot on March 31, 2011, hitting in a Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Security was reduced in 2004 for financial reasons, and in 2008, the Dodgers began relying solely on security guards in uniform in polo shirts, without any uniformed Los Angeles police officers, the lawsuit alleges.

"The lack of security personnel uniformed by the Los Angeles Police Department diminished the security of Dodger Stadium by creating a more relaxed atmosphere without the threat of immediate police intervention," encouraging criminals at the stadium, the lawsuit alleges.

The attack was not witnessed by any security guard and the area was "notoriously poorly lit," and it took Dodger staff 10 minutes to locate Reyna and even longer to obtain emergency treatment, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that the team knew about "numerous previous similar incidents at Dodger Stadium,quot; that occurred in part due to lack of security, including uniformed LAPD officers.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)