Doctors have found a horrible new complication of the coronavirus: BGR

High blood sugar levels can lead to coronavirus complications, as sugar mediates the link between the new virus and cellular receptors.

A new study says that blood sugar can rise even in non-diabetic patients as a result of COVID-19 infection.

The research says that hydroxychloroquine could be used to block processes that add sugars to proteins, thereby improving the condition of patients with COVID-19.

For a substance that tastes so good, sugar is one of the things around you that can be life-threatening. It is a risk factor for a number of diseases, and it turns out that COVID-19 can be added to that list. New research says the more sugar you eat, the worse your new case of coronavirus could be. And that doesn't just apply to patients who already have diabetes, a condition that has previously been associated with complications of COVID-19. High sugar intake may be of concern in non-diabetics who are infected with the new coronavirus. And the study proposes as a solution to the sugar problem a controversial coronavirus drug that you've heard about everywhere on television. Antimalarial hydroxychloroquine could play a role in reducing the concentration of sugar in some key areas and, therefore, improving the prognosis of certain patients.

University of Pittsburgh professor of medicine Adam M. Brufsky explained in an article about The conversation Findings from their recent peer-reviewed study of how sugar can affect the outcome of patients with COVID-19. The doctor explains that the virus binds to the ACE2 receptor that is found in various cells, including lung cells where SARS-CoV-2 multiplies. Both the virus and ACE2 receptors need sugar molecules attached to their protein for the connection to take place. Therefore, COVID-19 infection could be affected by the concentration of the sugar-coated virus and the ACE 2 receptor.

The concentration of sugar in the virus's peak protein can also affect the lung's immune response within 8 to 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

Doctors treating patients with COVID-19 observed that not only diabetics and pre-diabetics had high blood sugar levels on admission. This is because ACE2 receptors are also found on the islet cells of the pancreas that are responsible for the production of insulin, which is used to keep blood sugar under control.

If the virus reaches the pancreas, it can hinder the creation of insulin, which in turn raises the host's blood sugar levels and ensures that the virus can connect to more ACE2 receptors, primarily the lungs. COVID-19 complications occur due to various degrees of respiratory failure combined with other problems that can be caused by an exacerbated immune response.

A blood sugar test that diabetics might be familiar with, hemoglobin A1c, could be used as a marker for patients at risk for COVID-19.

Brufsky also theorizes that hydroxychloroquine can be used to block processes in the cell that add sugars to proteins. This would hinder the virus's ability to bind to ACE2 proteins and modulate the inflammatory response. The doctor said it is not clear if the drug would work for everyone and warned that more research is required. In fact, recent studies have shown evidence that hydroxychloroquine may not help all COVID-19 patients.

But if blood sugar favors continuous interaction between the new coronavirus and cells, then keeping blood sugar under control for COVID-19 patients may become a priority for clinicians, whether used or not hydroxychloroquine. Conversely, while isolating yourself, you might consider exercising indoors and balancing your diet to reduce your sugar intake. Diabetics also need to closely monitor their blood sugar levels and look for unusual spikes.

