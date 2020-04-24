Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, whose turn at Oren Peli Chernobyl diaries It earned him praise, he has passed away. Diatchenko's agent Roger Paul confirmed the news to Up News Info.

The actor died suddenly on April 21 in Daytona Beach, Florida. While the autopsy results are pending, Diatchenko's agent said the actor's death appeared to be a heart attack or related to an electric shock at a job the week before.

A native of San Francisco, Diatchenko was a first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek, and Swedish descent. He landed as a guest lead and recurring roles in How i met your mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 broken girls and Criminal minds.

Her first major on-screen appearance was a small role as Navy Seal in Ridley Scott's Demi Moore gaze. AMERICAN SOLDIER. Jane

Diatchenko had a knack for portraying Russian characters and he did it in the movies Get smart, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Chernobyl diaries.

Diatchenko's voiceover appeared on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Family man and Wild Thornberries.

The actor is survived by his brothers, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to http://lovethyneighborinternational.org/