Dimitri Diatchenko, star of & # 39; Chernobyl Diaries & # 39 ;, was found dead in his home

The 52-year-old actor was found dead by police officers conducting a wellness checkup at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, just a couple of weeks after his birthday.

"Chernobyl diaries"star Dimitri Diatchenko He has died unexpectedly at the age of 52.

Concerned family members of the actor contacted police in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday April 22, 2020 and asked officers to perform a wellness check after receiving no news from his relative, who had just celebrated his birthday on April 11, 2020.

Police found that Diatchenko was not responding at his home, where he is believed to have died late Monday night or early Tuesday.

The local medical examiner is investigating her cause of death, but according to TMZ, there were no signs of foul play and there is no reason to believe it was related to the coronavirus.

The San Francisco, California native scored his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott& # 39; s "AMERICAN SOLDIER. Jane"in 1997, and then he got television roles in series like"Timecop","Walker","Texas Ranger","Alias","Criminal minds"and"Alarming news"

Diatchenko's other acting credits include "Sons of Anarchy","How i met your mother"and"2 broken girls"But perhaps he will be best remembered for playing tour guide Yuri in the 2012 disaster movie" Chernobyl Diaries. "

He also appeared in films like "Get smart"and"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"