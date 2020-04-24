Diddy talks about being a 6-year-old single father and how his approach has changed since the tragic death of Kim Porter

A year and three months have passed since the tragic death of Diddy's ex, Kim Porter, and now, the rapper is talking about how much he has focused on his job as the father of six children! The star shared that her "thinking had to change,quot; as a result as well. That is how!

Diddy was completely heartbroken when he learned of his ex's death after suffering from a few complications of pneumonia.

Since then, he has been working hard when it comes to raising his three biological children, as well as the other three from other relationships.

While chatting with Naomi Campbell in the talk series No Filter With Naomi YouTube Live, the rapper talked about all the changes that took place in his life after the tragedy.

‘We are really focused on our plan. Take the time to ask girls and boys what they really want to do. We started a company called Combs Cartel, which is now our family business and many of its projects will be developed in that regard. But, we are trying to plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Like losing Kim and now being a single parent of 6 children, my thinking had to change, "she told the supermodel.

He continued to share that ‘I had to really focus on his future,‘ because I know how difficult it is out there. So it is something that excites them because they are now part of the family business. Now they're ready to step forward and be leaders, so that's really what it's about. "

Diddy made it clear that it is all about setting goals for the things they want to do in the end, they are generally stronger and better.

Her upbringing also has a background of racial representation, Diddy explains that she wants everyone to have an impact when it comes to the image of a black family and black women and men around the world.

Ad %MINIFYHTML15913055489eebd167f4f3dc7137828923% %MINIFYHTML15913055489eebd167f4f3dc7137828923%

The characteristics he wants to associate with black people through his children are "being brave, being smart, and also not having shorts."



Post views:

0 0