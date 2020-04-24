Did you know that Salman Khan canceled his wedding in 1999?

Salman Khan's wedding is a hot topic among his friends and fans. For years, people have questioned him about his marital status and his marriage plans. But Salman has always sidestepped the question with his wit and jokes. But did you know that Salman was engaged to marry in 1999?

Apparently, he was ready to get married in November 1999, on the birthday of his father, the writer Salim Khan. A close friend and producer, Sajid Nadiadwala had revealed in an interview on a show that he and Salman were to be married the same day. Even the wedding invitations had been sent out. But just days before the wedding, Salman canceled and said he was no longer in the mood for that. Well … fate is all we can say.