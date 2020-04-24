Detroit small businesses seek funds to stay afloat amid pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – With Covid-19 having a huge impact on business, small businesses are looking for funds to stay afloat. Some in Detroit say they are having a hard time getting the much-needed money.

The promising mile-long Fashion Avenue is full of business, but beyond those beautiful store fronts, homeowners are concerned about the future of their small businesses.

"And I didn't get it and just said that because of the overwhelming number of applicants, unfortunately we are unable to award you a grant," said Dorothy Ware.

Ware owns Bam Studio on the Ave, a duo business that serves as a small banquet hall and gym. She, like many other small business owners, has been struggling to stay afloat since the government closed. She says graduation season is often a very busy time for her, but now she has zero income and has been denied multiple state and city grants. You also have trouble receiving federal assistance.

"We have no employees, we are all really independent contractors, so we are the ones who suffer because we have no direct employees," he said.

President of the Independent Business Association and owner of Simply Casual Clothing on The Ave, Rufus Bartell says off camera. There are several companies in Livernois that have the same unfortunate experience as Ware.

"I am pleading and begging for some kind of grant or some kind of funding," he said.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related