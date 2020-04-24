Denver temporarily bans drinking alcohol in parks due to coronavirus

Denver Parks and Recreation temporarily bans the possession and consumption of alcohol, "including beer, wine, and champagne," according to a press release, in city parks beginning Friday through July 23.

The purpose of the "temporary directive,quot; is to support the rules of home stay and social distancing. Other forms of alcohol, such as "spirits," as the city calls them, are already banned by city rules that govern parks and other public spaces.

"Denver will continue to monitor and enforce physical distance in the parks," according to a press release announcing the temporary ban on alcohol. “If you must visit a park, visit the one closest to you. Ninety percent of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. Find a park near you to explore at: https://denvergov.org/maps/ map / parks. If you need the physical distance application at your local park, call 311."

Other rules currently in effect in response to COVID-19, according to Denver Parks and Rec:

If you're sick, you're supposed to stay home

Maintain a minimum of six feet in social distance

Do not travel or meet in large groups.

Group sports and activities are prohibited.

Team sharing, such as soccer balls and frisbees, is prohibited

Bring your own hand sanitizer or other handwashing supplies

Leash your dog to avoid cross contamination with others

The park hours are 5 a.m. at 11 p.m.

With the recreation centers closed, Denver Parks and Rec offers online workouts and activities, including exercise classes, games, and art projects through its Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages along with interactive Zoom classes. The full schedule is available online and in the Denver Parks and Recreation app.

