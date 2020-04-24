Home Local News Denver temporarily bans drinking alcohol in parks due to coronavirus

Denver temporarily bans drinking alcohol in parks due to coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Denver temporarily bans drinking alcohol in parks due to coronavirus

People make use of Commons Park in downtown Denver as they try to maintain appropriate social distancing measures on Monday, April 6, 2020. (Kayli Plotner, Up News Info)

Denver Parks and Recreation temporarily bans the possession and consumption of alcohol, "including beer, wine, and champagne," according to a press release, in city parks beginning Friday through July 23.

The purpose of the "temporary directive,quot; is to support the rules of home stay and social distancing. Other forms of alcohol, such as "spirits," as the city calls them, are already banned by city rules that govern parks and other public spaces.

"Denver will continue to monitor and enforce physical distance in the parks," according to a press release announcing the temporary ban on alcohol. “If you must visit a park, visit the one closest to you. Ninety percent of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. Find a park near you to explore at: https://denvergov.org/maps/map / parks. If you need the physical distance application at your local park, call 311."

Olivia Brownson, left, and friend Justine Slosson, right, with their dog Sophie, practice social distancing while at Cheesman Park on April 5, 2020 in Denver. (Helen H. Richardson, Up News Info)

Other rules currently in effect in response to COVID-19, according to Denver Parks and Rec:

  • If you're sick, you're supposed to stay home
  • Maintain a minimum of six feet in social distance
  • Do not travel or meet in large groups.
  • Group sports and activities are prohibited.
  • Team sharing, such as soccer balls and frisbees, is prohibited
  • Bring your own hand sanitizer or other handwashing supplies
  • Leash your dog to avoid cross contamination with others
  • The park hours are 5 a.m. at 11 p.m.

With the recreation centers closed, Denver Parks and Rec offers online workouts and activities, including exercise classes, games, and art projects through its Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages along with interactive Zoom classes. The full schedule is available online and in the Denver Parks and Recreation app.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©