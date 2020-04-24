Denver must evaluate 1,000 daily and train staff before stay-at-home order can relax, mayor says

Before the order to stay home from Denver is lifted on May 8, city officials say their goal is to almost double the amount of testing for the new coronavirus and train new workers to track down cases of the virus. .

Mayor Michael Hancock formally announced the new expiration date for his order to stay home Friday morning. The order, designed to stop transmission of the virus that causes respiratory disease COVID-19, was due to expire on April 30.

Already, officials in Jefferson and Boulder counties have extended their orders to coincide with those of Hancock, and other parts of the metro area are expected to do the same.

“It will be a long marathon, one that we will have to run together. It will be a while before we go back to living the way we want, "Hancock said during his press conference." We must do what we have to do now so that we can do what we want to do later. "

Hancock's extension comes when the Colorado home stay order expires at the end of Sunday, with the change to what Governor Jared Polis has called a "home security,quot; phase beginning Monday. But Denver needs more time to expand testing, train staff, and establish clear guidelines and regulations to allow more and more people to leave their homes safely, Hancock said.

The city should be able to screen about 1,000 people each day, Hancock said. Test sites should also be expanded, he said.

The city currently evaluates about 550 people each day, according to a Denver situation report on Wednesday.

That testing expansion should be within Denver's capabilities, said director of public health Bob McDonald.

"We are not there yet, but we are making great progress," McDonald said.

In addition, McDonald said Denver must train about 100 people to trace the contacts of those who test positive for the new coronavirus, and see new cases move forward.

Testing and tracing are crucial to tracking transmission of the virus, which could increase at different points in the future, Hancock said.

"We must be prepared for COVID-19 to continue and the worst-case scenarios include an outbreak during our winter flu season," said Hancock.

Extending order is the right thing, said Dr. Sandy Johnson, director of the University of Denver School of Global Health Affairs. And the new timeline should be enough for city officials to increase testing capacity, train new staff, and develop specific rules and regulations.

"This is a man who knows his city and recognizes that there are economic and social difficulties, but that they will be worse if we open up and people start to die," Johnson said.

Using a new but often publicized metaphor, Johnson described the quick and restrictive order of staying home as "the hammer,quot; and the careful balancing act of relaxing that order in phases as "the dance."

Increased testing and additional staff will help the city during the dance because officials need to see the next spikes in the hot spots and move to isolate or quarantine the new patients, Johnson said.

Johnson said it should be a slow process, depending on the availability of protective medical equipment, access to hospital beds, ventilators and staff.

At best, most Denver restrictions could be relaxed for two to four months, though some officials are preparing for a longer journey than that.

Johnson said she remains concerned about patients' ability to pay for future doctor visits and tests.

Of course, the order to stay home must balance public health and the local economy, and many must mourn an extension as a harbinger of economic doom. Hundreds even gathered at the Colorado Capitol on Sunday to protest against the state order.

Other communities are moving to reopen quickly.

A Weld County commissioner announced Thursday that the county will allow any business that follows the social distancing guidelines to begin opening its doors on Monday. And the three Douglas County commissioners wrote a letter Wednesday to the Tri-County Health Department, asking that the county begin reopening.

The Tri-County Health Department said in a press release Thursday that its officials, representing Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, are considering an extension similar to Hancock's for certain areas and will make a decision on Sunday. .

Hancock said every government must do what's right for its community and is confident in its decision about Denver. Human life has the highest priority in Denver, he said.

"We have always recognized that unfortunately there will be some downturns in our economy," he said. "We know that we can recover the economy, we know that we can rebuild businesses … what we cannot do is replace the lives that have been lost."

While some oppose an extension, there are others who questioned whether April 30 was too early to relax the restrictions.

Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds wrote on Facebook this week that daily hospital admissions are still too high, the number of new cases of the virus has not decreased for a full two weeks, a common measure used by public health experts. , and the tests are not reliable enough.

Similarly, Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer wrote on Twitter this week that she disagreed with Polis' decision to open the state further starting Monday.

"People are very anxious to get out of their homes," wrote Sawyer. "And once this order goes down, the genie is out of the bottle."