Denise Richards once accused Charlie Sheen of looking at underage girls and boys – Read the docs.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen continue to make headlines due to their role in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Corey Feldman's new movie (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys. Denise was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 and their marriage was so tumultuous that Denise decided that there was no other option but to leave the Two And A Half Men actor while she was pregnant with the couple's second daughter, Lola. In April 2006, the legal documents that Denise Richards filed were made public and, in her divorce decree, she made numerous shocking allegations against Charlie. Now, many people are looking at those allegations with one eye always scrutinized when Corey Feldman alleged in his film that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 film. Luke Charlie Sheen denied the allegations through a statement from his publicist.

“These sickly, twisted, and outrageous accusations never occurred. Period. I urge everyone to consider the source and read what her mother Judy Haim has to say. "

Now, people are looking back at what Denise Richards said about Charlie Sheen when she was seeking a divorce. In a shocking part of his affidavit, he said he believed Charlie Sheen was looking at underage girls and boys in sexual situations online. In other words, he suspected that Charlie Sheen was looking at child pornography; however, that was never confirmed.

Charlie Sheen has never been convicted of possessing child pornography or sexually abusing anyone.

You can see the full divorce decree which is a public record below.

here

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcdc775c18c9de0aa7d9ce3af9321342d82% %MINIFYHTMLcdc775c18c9de0aa7d9ce3af9321342d82%

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She has never spoken privately with Denise Richards or Charlie Sheen. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



Post views:

0 0