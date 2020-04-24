Delta's main hub in Detroit shoots down hundreds of flights – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Traffic at the Detroit Metro Airport fell 52 percent from last month.

Travel restrictions and staying home contributed to the slowdown in the airline industry.

Delta Airlines operates a major hub at DTW but has since announced a loss of earnings of more than $ 500 million.

Delta currently has only 143 flights from Detroit.

The company previously had more than 400 before the pandemic.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related