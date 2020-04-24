Dean Sobel, founding director of the Clyfford Still Museum, will resign

Dean Sobel, founding director and guiding force of Denver's Clyfford Still Museum, will leave office in the fall, the institution announced Thursday.

Sobel has served as the museum's sole top executive, taking the helm when the city's property attraction opened in November 2011 and guiding him through more than 50 separate exhibits and reorganizations of his artist's paintings and drawings, the Abstract expressionist pioneer who is considered by many to be one of the most important American painters of the 20th century.

Sobel will remain at the museum for five months, then move on to a new job as professor of art history and museum studies at the University of Denver.

The offer for a high-quality teaching concert and the fact that the museum recently completed "phase one,quot; of its mission by cataloging all 3,400 paintings and drawings in its collection indicated that it was time to move on, Sobel said.

"It feels like the time to step aside and let someone with new and different ideas lead," he said.

Sobel's role in the Still museum was unprecedented. In fact, he joined the operation in 2005, right after the city agreed to serve as a repository for the artist's work, which was a gift from his widow, Patricia Still. The artist, who died in 1980 at the age of 75, was known for keeping his production close at hand, choosing to keep almost everything in his personal possession, despite the fact that it could have sold for hundreds of millions on the art.

The conditions associated with the donation were unique. First, the city had to agree to build a facility to house the works, and Sobel oversaw the selection of Brad Cloepfil and Allied Works Architecture as the creator of the concrete structure at 13th Avenue and Bannock Street that would become, perhaps, The Piece. of the most appreciated design in the city.

Sobel then had to discover a novel way of managing a museum whose operations were severely limited by a number of quirks outlined in the grant agreement, which prohibited the display of any other artist in the building, hampering loans of Still's work to similar institutions. and prevented the museum from having a restaurant, gift shop, or auditorium, services that other art galleries rely on to expand programming and raise funds.

Sobel also oversaw the museum's controversial sale of four paintings at auction just before its opening. The deal exploited a loophole in the museum's operating conditions and not everyone agreed, but raised $ 114 million for a donation. Few museums of its size, anywhere in the world, have such an important endowment to resort to to offset costs.

Over the years, Still's curatorial team developed seemingly endless ways to showcase different aspects of his work, all aimed at keeping things interesting and inspiring regular visitors. The exhibitions were organized by elements such as color, chronology or theme. Importers known as Julian Schnabel, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Mark Bradford were imported to select paints for special events.

One show compared Still's works to Vincent van Gogh's, with van Gogh's work appearing only on digital handheld tablets, keeping the museum in line with its rule of only presenting Still's own production.

The museum also developed programming outside its walls, pushing the limits of its mandate. In 2016, he lent nine masterpieces to an abstract expressionism survey conducted at the Royal Academy in London and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. More than 650,000 people saw the pieces there; The Clyfford Still Museum receives approximately 50,000 visitors a year in Denver.

There may be a small number of eyeballs in the museum world, but the presence of the museum's unique artists of such renown helped put Denver on the international cultural map. The Still has become a destination for art lovers near and far.

As for complying with his other directive of introducing a painter who is placed on the highest echelon of art by critics and academics, but is less well known to the general public, Sobel believes the museum has made progress.

Conversations about 20th century abstraction remain centered on the Big Three: Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning. Still, who many believe was just as good, or better, remains at the second level.

"It is not the first name to come out of your mouth yet," said Sobel, who is content to let his replacement continue the mission he started.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.