'Danger 5' cast and creators come together for audible podcast series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The cast of the hit action-comedy series Oz Danger 5 gather for the audible podcast Danger 5: Stereo Adventures.

The international spy team that killed Hitler in the SBS cult series will rejoin to face off against a series of malefactors bent on world domination.

The audible original is written by the original creators of the show and starring the original cast, including David Ashby, Sean James Murphy, Aldo Mignone, Michelle Nightingale, Natasa Ristic, and Dario Russo with narration by Shaun Micallef.

The eight-episode pod series, available now, will see the team "embark on a treasure hunt in the Bermuda Triangle, get cool and sexy at the Dracula beach party, succumb to the dark secrets of the jungle of the Performing legendary labors in the Greek islands, victims of bargain prices in an infernal Australian deathtrap, follow the trail of a city that crushes giant kittens and are chased by nightmares and bites in the creepy corridors of Danger Manor "

The show last aired in Australia in 2015, but was also streamed internationally on Netflix.

Audible's recent comedy series include The Kurupt FM Podkast, which brought together the stars of the BBC BAFTA winner People just don't do anything, and Locked together, which brings together comedy duos like Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan.