Dallas police officer arrested for allegedly trying to strangle someone – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday for allegedly trying to strangle someone.

Lancaster Police arrested Dallas Police Officer John Rozell.

He is charged with assault for strangulation / shortness of breath and unlawful restraint.

Officer Rozell has been with the Dallas Police Department since April 2013 and is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

He is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation.

Other details about the circumstances of the alleged incident or victim have yet to be released.